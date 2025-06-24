Nationwide McDonald’s boycott begins tomorrow: Here's everything you need to know

A nationwide boycott of McDonald’s is set to begin on June 24 and run through June 30. It is being organized by The People's Union USA as part of its ongoing “Economic Blackout Tour.” Nationwide McDonald's boycott begins on June 24.(REUTERS)

Why is McDonald's Being Boycotted?

The boycott targets the fast-food giant for rolling back diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) initiatives, along with broader criticisms of its corporate behavior.

Speaking to USA TODAY, John Schwarz, the founder of The People's Union USA, said, “We’re boycotting McDonald’s because they’ve shown time and time again that profit matters more than people, from price gouging to tax evasion, from inequality in pay to exploitation in advertising.

"And yes, their DEI efforts feel more like promotional stunts than real systemic change. We’re done funding companies that pretend to stand for something while doing nothing."

What Are the Group's Main Accusations?

In an Instagram post, Schwarz detailed the group’s grievances against McDonald's:

"They exploit tax loopholes and do not pay their fair share.

They engage in price gouging while wages stay low.

They suppress workers’ rights and union efforts.

They support political figures who threaten democracy.

They practice performative DEI with no meaningful change.

They prioritize profit over people, community, and truth," he wrote.

About The People’s Union USA

On its website, The People's Union USA describes itself as “a grassroots movement focused on economic resistance, corporate accountability, and real justice for the working class.”

Since launching the Economic Blackout Tour in February 2025, the organization has led previous boycotts targeting Target and Walmart.

Upcoming Boycotts

According to a flyer shared by Schwarz on social media, additional boycotts are planned throughout the summer:

July 4: Nationwide “Economic Blackout"

July 1–31: Starbucks, Amazon, and Home Depot

August 1–31: Walmart, McDonald’s, and Lowe’s