McDonald's to face nationwide boycott in US from June 24 to 30: Here's what to know

(Representative Image/AFP)

During its current “Economic Blackout Tour,” the organising group behind Target and Walmart boycotts, The People's Union USA, is asking Americans to avoid buying at the restaurant chain from June 24 to June 30.

A number of well-known firms have been boycotted in the first half of 2025, which was prompted by certain companies reversing their diversity, equality, and inclusion efforts. There has been a broader backlash against activities including tax evasion and labor underpayment.

McDonald's facing boycott from BDS

McDonald's has also been fighting a boycott since late 2023, spearheaded by the Boycott, Divestment, Sanctions (BDS) movement, which supports Palestine, for allegedly being involved in the Israeli military's operations in the Gaza Strip.

Know about People's Union USA's McDonald's boycott

On its website, The People's Union USA describes itself as “a grassroots movement focused on economic resistance, corporate accountability, and real justice for the working class.” The organization is spearheading the boycotts.

The group has been organizing boycotts of Amazon, Walmart, and Target since February. It has also hosted frequent “economic blackouts,” during which it advises people to “avoid shopping, streaming, online orders, fast food, and everything in between,” and to only do business with small, local companies.

The efforts against Walmart, Amazon, and Target have garnered more attention than the McDonald's boycott. The People's Union USA's founder, John Schwarz claimed that a “permanent boycott” of these companies would allow them to experience “the full power of the people.”

The People's Union USA posted a list of their main issues against each targeted corporation on its website earlier this year. The majority of the grievances were on general monopolistic behavior, labor conditions, and tax dodging. McDonald's was included for “tax avoidance and known lobbying against wage increases,” which have led to serious backlash of the firm in recent years.

In addition to an Independence Day boycott, the People's Union USA intends to launch a month-long boycott of Home Depot, Amazon, and Starbucks. in July A boycott of McDonald's, Walmart, and Lowe's is scheduled for August, according to Schwarz.