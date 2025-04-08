Who is John Schwarz? The founder of People's Union USA and man behind ‘Walmart Boycott’

John Schwarz, the founder of People's Union USA and organizer of a nationwide “Walmart Blackout”, has urged his supporters to "hold the line" as the week-long demonstration began on April 7. John Schwarz on Monday posted a fresh video message on Instagram encouraging customers to remain steadfast by refusing to spend money at Walmart stores.

People's Union USA identifies itself as a grassroots campaign group that was founded in February. It is leading the consumer strike by bringing together its supporters via social media.

He alleged that Walmart and other giant corporations have not paid enough taxes, putting a burden on American citizens.

In response, Walmart spoke to Newsweek to hit back at Schwarz's claims, saying that the retail giant is committed to assisting its customers “save money and live better” and that it is “one of the largest corporate taxpayers in the country.”

In a prior interview with Newsweek, Schwarz stated that the “mission” of his group was to press “corporations to start paying their fair share of taxes so the American people can finally be relieved of the burden of federal income tax.”

He has also listed several other reasons for the demonstration, such as resistance to exorbitant prices, and an effort to get customers to buy products from smaller, neighborhood businesses.

What we know about John Schwarz and People's Union USA first protest

On February 28, People's Union USA staged their first protest dubbed as “economic blackout” to raise their voice against businesses that had diminished their diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) initiatives following President Donald Trump's criticism of the policy.

Celebrities who signed up for the February protest included singer and actress Bette Midler and author Stephen King.

Schwarz, the 57-year-old Chicago resident, has been working to prolong and recreate the original “blackout” incident by focusing on particular businesses and lengthening the duration. In the upcoming months, General Mills, Target, and McDonald's are expected to face similar boycotts, while Amazon and Nestle are among the other corporations that have already been singled out.

Schwarz has promoted the events on his social media sites, which are both operated under the pseudonym TheOneCalledJai. He has 409,000 Instagram followers, and his TikTok account has about 350,000.

How did idea for blackout came to Schwartz?

Earlier, Schwartz, a dad of three and a meditation instructor, claimed that a plan for a blackout struck him while filming a number of social media films in which he portrays himself as an ordinary person who also happens to be the US President.

Schwarz claimed to have grown up “in the projects,” or the subsidized housing in Queens, New York, during the 1970s and 1980s. The neighborhood, according to him, is a mingling place of Russian, Polish, Black, and Jewish households, as per CBS News.

Schwarz underscores how important it is to him and the People's Union to bring Americans back together. He claimed to be a follower of great personalities who have dedicated their life to fighting “for the people,” such as Muhammad Ali, Martin Luther King Jr., social activist Abbie Hoffman, and politician and civil rights pioneer Harvey Milk.

According to Schwarz, the blackout is a means for Americans to combat corporate greed and dishonest politicians with the use of their purchasing power.