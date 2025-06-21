Prince William turns 43: Kate Middleton, kids celebrate his birthday with new puppies and heartfelt message

Prince William's wife Kate Middleton and their three kids celebrate the 43rd birthday of the Prince of Wales. Prince William's 43rd birthday was celebrated by Kate Middleton and their children, who shared a loving Instagram post.(AP)

Kate led the tributes with a heartfelt message from her and their kids, Prince George, 11, Princess Charlotte, 10, and Prince Louis, 7. Taking to Instagram, the 43-year-old Princess of Wales posted a picture of Prince William on Instagram surrounded by their dogs.

“Happy birthday! Love C, G, C, L, Orla and the puppies! 🐾,” Kate wrote in the caption of the snap that she took earlier this month in Windsor.

According to The Sun, the couple's cherished dog, Orla, gave birth to a litter of puppies last month.

“Everyone loves a new royal baby news and so new royal puppies run very close,” a source told the Magazine.

In 2020, Orla was handed over to the Royal family when Luna, the dog owned by James Middleton, delivered six puppies.

King Charles wishes his son Prince William a happy birthday

Moreover, King Charles, on behalf of the royal family, posted a heartfelt message for Prince William on his Instagram Stories.

“Happy birthday to the Prince of Wales!” the monarch captioned a photo of his eldest son sitting in a field.

King Charles' birthday message for his son

Prince William's kids wished him Happy Birthday

The remarks came after the Prince and Princess of Wales' children shared their cute before-and-after photos on June 15 in honor of Father's Day. Under what seemed like a cherry tree, the kids stood for a casual photo with William's arms wrapped around them. As the children swarmed on top of their father, the second picture showed them teasingly colliding.

“Happy Father’s Day, Papa (before and after!) We love you! G, C & L 💖,” the post read.

Here's why Kate Middleton skipped Royal Ascot

Trooping the Colour, the King's yearly birthday procession, took place on June 14. Princess Kate witnessed Prince William procession from Windsor Castle to the service at St. George's Chapel on June 16 before riding in a carriage with him as the royal family departed.

Catherine, however, skipped Royal Ascot, citing the need to strike a balance in her comeback to public appearances, according to royal advisers. In January, the Princess said she was in recovery following her cancer diagnosis last year.

Queen Elizabeth's former spokesperson, Ailsa Anderson, told PEOPLE, "She's being sensible, listening to what her body is telling her, and easing back into public life."