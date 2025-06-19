Search
Thursday, Jun 19, 2025
Whoopi Goldberg compares US to Iran in fiery clash with Alyssa Farah Griffin; ‘They just keep hanging Black people’

ByShweta Kukreti
Jun 19, 2025 12:40 AM IST

Whoopi Goldberg and Alyssa Farah Griffin clashed on The View over the Israel-Iran conflict, with Sara Haines condemning Iran.

The View descended into turmoil when Whoopi Goldberg and Alyssa Farah Griffin argued about the Israel-Iran conflict.

Sara Haines stated that she will not protect Iran, which she termed as a “terrorist nation that has been funding people killing people for decades,” after Sunny Hostin charged Israel of violating diplomatic law by carrying out airstrikes against Iran’s nuclear installations last week.

“They’ve never followed the rules,” Haines stated.

‘They used to just keep hanging Black people’: Goldberg blasts US

“Let’s not do that because if we start with that, we have been known in this country to tie gay folks to the car. They used to just keep hanging Black people,” miffed Goldberg hit back. In response, Griffin apologised, saying: “I’m sorry but where the Iranian regime is today in 2025 is nothing compared to the United States.”

In an attempt to correct Griffin, Goldberg stated that the two circumstances “are the same.” But Griffin remained steadfast in her conviction, saying that “The year 2025 in the United States is nothing like if I step foot wearing this outfit in Iran right now. I can’t have my hair showing, I can’t wear a skirt, I can’t have my arms out.”

Griffin says residing in US ‘very different’ than Iran

Griffin went on to mention that residing in the US in 2025 is “very different” than living in Iran. Goldberg, however, interjected, “Not if you're Black.”

Despite acknowledging that America has “very real problems,” Griffin asserted it's “important” to keep in mind that “there are places much darker than this country.”

“I think you know that Iran is significantly worse than our country,” she told the panel.

Whoopi Goldberg on immigration

Meanwhile, the panel was at odds with 77-year-old Arnlod Schwarzenegger, who arrived on the show to promote the second season of his Netflix action-comedy series FUBAR, when he said that immigrants in the US should “behave like a guest.”

Whoopi Goldberg, co-host, swiftly retorted that 90 percent of the people who entered the US are attempting to do the right thing, adding that individuals, who shouldn't be taken out of the country, are being pushed out. “People who have visas, people who have all those things. So, we want all the right people. We don’t want people who are doing bad stuff.”

