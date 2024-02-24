Donald Trump believes ‘the Black people like’ him due to relatability factor: ‘I’m being indicted for you'

Up in the running for the 2024 Republican presidential race, Donald Trump believes that Black people like him because “they have been hurt so badly and discriminated against”, which he conflates with the ongoing legal squabbles interfering with his campaign. Former US President Donald Trump, right, speaks during the keynote address of the Black Conservative Federation (BCF) Honors Gala in Columbia, South Carolina, US, on Friday, Feb. 23, 2024. Trump is on the cusp of the Republican nomination and is looking to deliver a knockout blow to Nikki Haley, his last remaining GOP challenger, in her home state of South Carolina, which holds its primary on February 24. Photographer: Christian Monterrosa/Bloomberg(Bloomberg)

On Friday night, Trump received the Champion of Black America honour at the Black Conservative Federation's annual gala. His acceptance speech was one of a kind when he claimed that he'd been indicted for the American people. “I got indicted a second time and third time and fourth time, and a lot of people said that's why the Black people like me, because they have been hurt so badly and discriminated against, and they actually viewed me as I'm being discriminated against”, Trump said.

Adding on, he asserted that he'd been indicted for the American people, the Black population. Declaring the legal side indicting him as “sick people”, he confirmed that he was being indicted for “a lot of different groups”. His speech extended for about two hours, wherein he reiterated his acknowledgement of Black Americans' support for him. Appreciating them for their cognizance of the corrupt systems at work, he again emphasised that “Black people are so much on my side now because they see what's happening to me happens to them.”

During the event, the Black Conservative Federation representatives ensured Trump a positive aftermath, with the majority of the Black male votes in his favour against Biden in the general election face-off, NBC News noted.

Donald Trump and his Black conservatives' support system

Trump eventually connected the dots of Black Americans “embracing” his mug shot, which was made public in 2023 by Fulton Country Jail after he was taken into custody for multiple felony charges tied with the 2020 election.

“You see Black people walking around with my mug shot… they do shirts and … sell them for $19 apiece,” said the former president.

Black Republican politicians, including South Carolina Senator Tim Scott, Texas Reps Wesley Hunt and Florida's Byron Donalds, accompanied Trump at the gala.

The vice chair of the New York Young Republican Black Caucus, Adam Wasolis Sr, saw eye to eye with Trump's message to Black voters. He, too, agreed with most of the issues plaguing black men since yesteryears being legal ones, similar to what Trump has been dealing with lately.

Trump vs Biden

While several politicians arose to Trump's support, Biden campaign's Black media director, Jasmine Harris, beat a different drum. He called the Republican frontrunner an “anti-Black tyrant” and “the proud poster boy for modern racism.”

Returning the favour in this political contest, Trump counter-attacked by labelling Biden a “ very nasty and vicious racist” for having buddied up with “notorious segregationists” like ex-South Carolina Senator Strom Thurmond. Earlier this week, Biden acquiesced to having served with “real racists”, but for him, the current Republican lot was far worse.