Alleged Tyler Perry-Derek Dixon private chats leak sparks online uproar; ‘If you let the cast know that…’

Derek Dixon has filed a lawsuit against Tyler Perry, claiming that the latter frequently harassed and sexually assaulted him while keeping him silent by abusing his position of authority in the industry. Dixon starred in at least 85 episodes of the television drama “The Oval,” which was created by Perry. Derek Dixon sues Tyler Perry: Mixed reactions emerge as leaked texts from Tyler Perry to Derek Dixon raise questions about the nature of their relationship amid lawsuit allegations.

Dixon on Friday, June 13, filed the $260 million lawsuit in the Los Angeles Superior Court. The lawsuit's alleged previous text conversations between Dixon and Perry have now been made public online.

According to documents, Tyler worked in an atmosphere that allegedly involved sexual approaches and wrongdoing.

The lawsuit states that Perry used his success and power, along with his significant influence in the entertainment industry, to establish a coercive and sexually exploitative relationship with Dixon. He first promised him creative opportunities and career advancement, including producing his pilot and casting him in his show, but instead subjected him to increasing levels of sexual harassment, assault and battery, and professional retaliation.

It also claims that Dixon was the victim of many more assaults, including one in which Perry entered his guest room without permission and started touching him.

According to Dixon's documents, he finally left Atlanta, where Tyler Perry's production studio is located.

The actor relocated to Los Angeles in an apparent attempt to disassociate himself from them. In 2024, Dixon complained to the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission, and he resigned from the program because the producers did nothing about it.

Release of screenshots of previous texts between Derek Dixon & Tyler Perry

The complaint claims that Tyler Perry started sending Dixon unsolicited sexual texts while he was working on TV. Several of these are produced in the court documents

“What’s it going to take for you to have guiltless sex? Have y’all found that yet in therapy?” one of the messages reads.

“I would hope that you would let someone hold you and make love to you. You are missing the best years of your life, my friend. Trust me. I hope you get past that block in your mind soo,” another text read.

The topics of conversation included Derek talking about a religious min block, Tyler warning him about disclosing their friendship on set, Perry attempting to get a praise on a beach photo, and Dixon confessing he was “trying to get off.”

“Listen to me. If you let the cast know that you and I have a new friendship then you are opening yourself up to a lot of questions and foolishness. You want them to KNOW that you are there because of your talent and not because we have a friendship or because Tony got me to give you a job. You earned your spot like everyone else. Don’t give people an opportunity to play you small or they will,” read one of the texts Perry sent to Derek.

Meanwhile, Perry’s attorney has rejected the allegations as false.

Alleged texts spark uproar

The timing of the disclosure of alleged texts has sparked debate about whether it was a calculated attempt to sway public opinion or scare the parties involved.

The reactions to the leaked Tyler Perry–Derek Dixon messages have been mixed. “They don’t prove anything,” one X user wrote.

“Seems like flirting a little and boring conversation. But people are so easily swayed, they'll believe any narrative put out about a black man,” another reacted,

“These texts sound like an older guy trying to help a gay guy who is afraid to be gay because of his religious upbringing. 🤔 Seems like he's just being supportive,” a third user said.

“These messages just come across like two friends talking. And I don’t even care about Tyler Perry,” another chimed in.