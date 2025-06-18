Tyler Perry reacts to Derek Dixon’s bombshell $260mn lawsuit allegations; Here's what he said

Derek Dixon filed a new lawsuit against actor and director Tyler Perry last week, alleging sexual harassment, workplace gender violence, and sexual assault. Actor Derek Dixon is suing Tyler Perry for sexual harassment and assault, claiming Perry used his influence over Dixon's career to manipulate him. Perry has dismissed the accusations as false and is confident the lawsuit, seeking $250 million, will fail.(AFP)

Dixon has collaborated with Perry for his shows, including The Oval and Ruthless, and has accused Perry of offering him a promotion while exposing him to “escalating sexual harassment, assault, and battery.”

According to him Perry “held direct control over his employment, compensation, and creative opportunities,” and claimed that he would suffer professional repercussions if he turned down advances.

Perry has referred to the accusations as “fabricated claims” and refuted them.

In a statement, Matthew Boyd stated, “This is an individual who got close to Tyler Perry for what now appears to be nothing more than setting up a scam.” It added that Tyler will not be deterred, and they are confident that these false allegations of harassment will fail.

The lawsuit is seeking $250 million in damages.

What we know about Derek Dixon and Tyler Perry's meet

Dixon claimed to have met Perry during an opening celebration for Perry's studio in Atlanta, Georgia, in 2019, according to the suit obtained by People . At the time, Dixon was employed for an events firm.

He started messaging Dixon about his career goals after Perry reportedly "picked [Dixon] out of a crowd of employees present at the Party, and began asking [Dixon] questions about his employment status, and whether Plaintiff was an actor," according to the allegations.

Perry eventually gave a role to Dixon on Ruthless, assuring him that “it was a small role that could get a lot bigger.”

Bombshell allegations against Tyler Perry

In the lawsuit, Dixon stated that he received an invitation to visit Perry's house soon after landing his first acting job, where they shared drinks.

Perry persuaded Dixon not to drive home, and he decided to stay.

"Dixon agreed and was escorted to a separate guest room, not knowing that this was a ruse to allow Perry to assault Dixon. Dixon was tired and did not have pyjamas and so he got into bed only wearing underwear. Before he knew what was happening, Dixon felt someone else slip into bed behind him and start rubbing Dixon’s body around his inner thigh in a highly sexual and suggestive manner," the lawsuit claimed.

It went on to accuse Perry of several instances of sexual harassment and abuse throughout the years.