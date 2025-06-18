Who is Derek Dixon, ‘The Oval’ actor who accused Tyler Perry of sexual harassment?

Actor Derek Dixon has accused Tyler Perry of sexual harassment and assault in a lawsuit filed against the ‘The Oval’ creator. Derek Dixon has sought $260 million in damages from Tyler Perry.(Instagram/ AP)

According to the lawsuit, Perry abused his power to sexually exploit him. Dixon, who worked in multiple episodes of ‘The Oval’ has sought $260 million in damages.

But who exactly is Derek Dixon?

Meet Derek Dixon, the actor who accused Tyler Perry of sexual harassment

Born Derek Alexander Dixon in Raleigh, North Carolina, he studied at Marymount Manhattan College and acted at The Terry Schreiber Studio in New York.

Derek Dixon is best known for his role as Dale on The Oval and Ruthless.

He is also the co-winner of the 2016 Essential Theatre Playwriting Award. He’s performed in plays including: The Lion in Winter, Romeo and Juliet, and The Boys In The Band and has written several full-length plays, including: Homewrecker, Red Snow, Pictures of People, Work of Art, and Green Light. In 2015, he joined Working Title Playwrights.

Dixon was working with an events company when he met Tyler Perry at a party in 2019 and was offered a role on ‘The Restless’.

Soon after, he also landed a role on ‘The Oval’, playing the character of Dale for more than 100 episodes before eventually quitting the show.

According to Dixon’s lawsuit, Tyler Perry subjected him "to escalating sexual harassment, assault and battery, and professional retaliation when he did not reciprocate the showbiz mogul’s unwanted advances," Dixon claims that this led to him allegedly quitting in Season 6.

Perry's lawyer denied the allegations in a statement shared with USA Today.

"This is an individual who got close to Tyler Perry for what now appears to be nothing more than setting up a scam. But Tyler will not be shaken down, and we are confident these fabricated claims of harassment will fail,” said attorney Matthew Boyd.