Alleged text messages between Tyler Perry and Derek Dixon surface, ‘What’s it going to take for you to…?’

Alleged text messages between Tyler Perry and Derek Dixon have emerged after the latter accused the media mogul of sexual harassment, workplace gender violence and sexual assault in a lawsuit. Dixon accused Perry of using his influence and power to create a “coercive, sexually exploitative dynamic,” according to The Guardian. Alleged text messages between Tyler Perry and Derek Dixon surface (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP, File, essentialtheatre.com)

Screenshots of alleged text messages between Tyler Perry and Derek Dixon

The Shade Room shared screenshots of alleged text messages between Perry and Dixon. The lawsuit claimed thatPerry harassed and sexually assaulted Dixon on various occasions after they met at an event in Atlanta in 2019. Perry has been accused of sending unwanted sexual text messages to Dixon, according to the lawsuit, which includes many screenshots.

“What’s it going to take for you to have guiltless sex?” one of the messages said.

In another alleged text message shared by The Shade Room, Perry wrote, “I would hope that you would let some one hold you and make love to you. You are missing the best years of your life my friend.”

According to the lawsuit, Perry’s sexual advances became more aggressive over time, but Dixon tried to remain friendly while maintaining boundaries. “Dixon did his best to tiptoe around Mr. Perry’s sexual aggression while keeping on Mr. Perry’s good side,” the lawsuit said, according to WSFA 12. “Mr. Perry made it clear to Dixon that if Dixon ignored Perry or failed to engage with the sexual innuendoes, Dixon’s character would ‘die.’”

The lawsuit added that Perry sexually assaulted Dixon on “multiple occasions,” including one incident where he “forcibly pulled off Mr. Dixon’s clothing, groped his buttocks, and attempted to force himself on Dixon.” While Dixon clearly said “no,” Perry ignored him for a while until Dixon managed to de-escalate the situation and change the subject, according to the suit.

The lawsuit further alleged thatPerry has “a troubling pattern of exploiting vulnerable male actors and employees” and that like “Harvey Weinstein, Bill Cosby, R. Kelly, Sean “P-Diddy” Combs… Mr. Perry’s success has led him to believe that money and influence can get him whatever he wants.”

“Tyler Perry has been using his power and influence to molest, abuse, and sexually assault impressionable and vulnerable employees and actors who look to him for guidance and mentorship,” the lawsuit added.

Perry has denied the allegations, with his attorney, Matthew Boyd, saying in a statement, “This is an individual who got close to Tyler Perry for what now appears to be nothing more than setting up a scam. But Tyler will not be shaken down and we are confident these fabricated claims of harassment will fail.”