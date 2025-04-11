World's richest actor is worth $1.4 billion, has no blockbuster, yet richer than Tom Cruise, Dwayne Johnson, Shah Rukh

Forbes released the list of billionaires in the world for 2025 last month. The new list features all the 3000-odd dollar billionaires of the world, including a few from the world of media and entertainment. And while the media side of the list is dominated by studio owners, franchise creators, and producers, the odd actor-performer has managed to sneak in too. The world's richest actor sits at the joint 2356th spot in the list, and it is not a name many would expect here. (Also read: World's richest musician has $2.5 billion net worth, sold 140 million records; it's not Taylor Swift, Rihanna, Beyonce) The world's richest actor has never delivered a box office blockbuster.

The world's richest actor

Tyler Perry is the world's richest actor as of 2025. The actor, writer, director, and producer has a net worth of $1.4 billion, according to Forbes. With this massive net worth, Perry towers over other rich actors such as Jerry Seinfeld ($1.1 billion), Tom Cruise ($800 million), Shah Rukh Khan ($770 million), and Dwayne Johnson ($700 million). Considering the others are successful actors and producers with several other business interests too, Tyler Perry sitting at the top of this list is a surprise. In his career as an actor, Perry is known for only the Madea franchise, a series of films and shows revolving around the titular character. While none of the films is a blockbuster, the series has grossed over $660 million worldwide.

Tyler Perry is the world's richest actor for another year, with Forbes estimating his net worth at $1.4 billion. (Photo by ETIENNE LAURENT / AFP)(AFP)

How Tyler Perry became the world's richest actor

According to Forbes, Tyler Perry has accumulated his wealth on the back of being savvy about content rights. "Perry's wealth comes both from his cut as a producer and from a library dating back to the early 1990s: he owns 100% of the content he's created. In 2019, he opened Tyler Perry Studios, a 330-acre property in Atlanta with 12 sound stages and custom sets that include a to-scale White House," the magazine notes.

In addition, Perry has made other lucrative business deals, further expanding his wealth. "After seven years creating content for Oprah Winfrey's OWN, Perry struck a similar deal with Viacom in 2019, getting 25% of streaming service BET+," added Forbes.