Tyler Perry's legal thriller Duplicity to debut on Prime Video on this day

There are no indications that Tyler Perry Studios will slow down, as on March 20, 2025, the legal thriller Duplicity will make its Prime Video debut. After three significant streaming platform releases in 2024, this is the first Tyler Perry film of 2025. The courtroom drama Duplicity, which Tyler Perry Studios is planning to release on Prime Video on March 20, 2025, shows no signs of stopping down.(Instagram/ @amazonprime)

The story revolves around Marley, a strong lawyer who has to deal with a very private matter involving the death of her closest friend Fela's husband. To solve the case and find the truth, Marley works with her lover Tony, a retired detective.

The themes of justice, trust, treachery, and drama are bound to be the focal point of the film, considering it is a Tyler Perry production. The teaser trailer for the Madea creator's gripping film was released in February 2025, giving us our first glimpse.

Cast of Duplicity

*The main cast includes:

*Kat Graham as Marley

*Tyler Lepley as Tony

*Meagan Tandy

*RonReaco Lee

*Joshua Adeyeye

*Nick Barrotta

*Jimi Stanton

Tyler Perry owns one of the biggest movie studios in the US. For the actor, producer, and director, 2024 was a significant year because three of his films were released on Netflix and Prime Video: The Six triple Eight, Divorce in the Black and Mea Culpa.

The Six Triple Eight: The 6888th Central Postal Directory Battalion, an all-Black, all-female battalion during World War II, was the subject of The Six Triple Eight, which released on Netflix on December 20.

Divorce in the Black: Meagan Good starred in Perry's second 2024 movie, Divorce in the Black, which debuted on Prime Video in July. In it, a young bank employee named Ava is crest fallen when her husband abandons them. She is adamant about fighting until destiny steps in and exposes the evil actions that once prevented Ava from meeting her one true love.

Mea Culpa: In February 2024, Mea Culpa released on Netflix, starring Kelly Rowland. The story focuses on a defence lawyer who decides to stand up for an artist who is suspected of killing his fiancée, defying her family.