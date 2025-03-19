Invincible Season 4: Release date and what to expect, details here

Despite facing criticism for its animation style, Invincible continues to captivate audiences, standing tall as one of the most beloved superhero franchises in modern pop culture. With a plot that relentlessly challenges Mark Grayson, Omni-Man, and their team, the show keeps raising the stakes with high-profile cameos and the introduction of compelling new characters. Almost a year after Season 2's release, Invincible's third season finally debuted on Prime Video, offering a dramatic and gory conclusion. Fans are eagerly awaiting season 4 now. (Instagram/ @invincible.hq)

The third season of Invincible finally premiered on Prime Video nearly a year after the release of Season 2, delivering an intense and graphic finale. Given the show’s widespread popularity, viewers are eagerly speculating about what will come next.

When Will Invincible Season 4 Release?

After the intense emotional rollercoaster of Season 3, fans are clamoring for answers about Invincible’s future. While Season 3 kicked off the 2025 TV schedule with a bang, the wait for Season 4 won’t be much longer. Although no official release date has been confirmed as of March 2025, creator Robert Kirkman shared insights in an interview with Variety, stating that the release schedule for future seasons will roughly mirror that of Seasons 2 and 3. He confirmed that Season 4 is set to premiere in 2026.

Despite the long wait following Omni-Man’s shocking revelation, Kirkman has expressed hope that the show will continue for many years. While the show is officially renewed through Season 4, he hinted that Invincible could run for anywhere between seven and nine seasons, with the possibility of extending it to 11 seasons if the success continues.

Who Will Return in Season 4?

One of Invincible's signature features is its star-studded voice cast, which includes a roster of recognizable celebrities. Here's a list of characters returning for the upcoming season:

Steven Yeun as Mark Grayson

Sandra Oh as Debbie Grayson

J.K. Simmons as Omni-Man

Gillian Jacobs as Samantha Wilkins/Atom Eve

Zazie Beetz as Amber Bennett

Walton Goggins as Cecil Stedman

Chris Diamantopoulos as Donald Ferguson

Zachary Quinto as Robot

Ross Marquand as Rudy/Rex & The Immortal

Malese Jow as Kate Cha/Dupli-Kate

Grey Griffin as Shrinking Rae & Monster Girl

Khary Payton as Black Samson

Jay Pharoah as Bulletproof

Mark Hamill as Arthur Rosenbaum

Sterling K. Brown as Angstrom Levy

Seth Rogen as Allen the Alien

Robert Kirkman continues to recruit top-tier talent to bring his comic book characters to life, ensuring that the cast remains as diverse and exciting as the storylines themselves.

While Jason Mantzoukas's character, Rex, who played a significant role in Season 3, won’t be returning due to his death in a multiversal battle, another fan-favorite character, Conquest (voiced by Jeffrey Dean Morgan), will likely appear again. With his survival after the Season 3 finale, fans can expect some intense confrontations with Conquest in Season 4.

What to Expect from the Season 4 Plotline

The dramatic conclusion of Season 3 saw Mark begin to evolve, wrestling with the realization that his earlier methods of handling threats—especially those to his family—may not have been the right approach. His guilt over the murder of Angstrom Levy and the devastating consequences that followed suggest that Mark is maturing and ready to make tougher decisions to safeguard his loved ones.

As the series progresses, Mark is likely to become even more ruthless in his pursuit of protection, mirroring the mentality of his father, Omni-Man. Fans can expect even darker and more graphic storylines as Mark grapples with the complex responsibilities of being a hero—and the sacrifices that come with it.

In summary, Invincible fans have a lot to look forward to in Season 4. With new twists, shocking developments, and an A-list cast, the superhero series is poised to continue breaking boundaries as it delves deeper into Mark's journey and the stakes facing his world.