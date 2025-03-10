As Iron Man Robert Downey Jr becomes Doctor Doom, 6 Hollywood actors who played multiple characters in superhero movies

The internet is buzzing about Hollywood actor Robert Downey Jr playing Doctor Doom in upcoming Marvel movie Avengers: Doomsday. This comes after his legendary portrayal of Tony Stark aka Iron Man, a role that defined the early years of the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU). As fans stay divided over RDJ's shift from the beloved hero to the tyrannical villain, here is a look at other Hollywood celebrities who have been part of multiple superhero films. Robert Downey Jr. comes out as Dr. Doom and as Iron Man(right)

Chris Evans' double duty

Chris Evans as captain America and Human torch

Chris Evans first stepped into the superhero realm as Johnny Storm/Human Torch in 2005's Fantastic Four and its sequel. While those films had a mixed reception, Evans' charm was evident. He later achieved iconic status as Steve Rogers/Captain America in the MCU, becoming a symbol of patriotism and unwavering heroism. This stark contrast highlights his ability to embody both fiery impulsiveness and noble leadership.

Ryan Reynolds' redemption arc

Ryan Reynolds as Deadpool and Green Lantern

Canadian actor Ryan Reynolds' superhero journey is a tale of redemption. He initially played Hal Jordan/Green Lantern in the 2011 film Green Lantern, which was critically panned. However, he later found immense success as Wade Wilson aka Deadpool in Deadpool (2016). His self-aware, fourth-wall-breaking portrayal of the merc with a mouth revitalised his career and redefined the superhero genre, proving that even after a setback, an actor can find their perfect superhero fit.

Tom Hardy's transformative performances

Tom Hardy as Bane and Venom

Tom Hardy has brought his intense physicality and transformative acting to two iconic comic book characters. He played the formidable Bane in The Dark Knight Rises (2012), delivering a chilling and powerful villain. He also stars as Eddie Brock/Venom in Venom films, bringing a chaotic and unpredictable energy to the symbiotic anti-hero.

Ben Affleck's dual roles

Ben Affleck as Daredevil and batman

Ben Affleck's journey within comic book adaptations has seen him take on two very different vigilantes. He first played Matt Murdock in Daredevil (2003), a blind lawyer who fights crime at night. Years later, he donned the cape and cowl of Bruce Wayne aka Batman in Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice (2016), portraying a more seasoned and battle-worn dark knight.

Josh Brolin's powerful opposites

Josh Brolin as Cable(Deadpool 2) and Thanos (Avengers: Infinity war and Endgame)

Josh Brolin has made a significant impact playing two vastly different Marvel characters. He portrayed Cable in Deadpool 2 (2018), a time-travelling soldier with a gruff exterior. More notably, he brought to life Thanos, the Mad Titan, in the Marvel Cinematic Universe's Avengers films. Brolin's ability to convincingly portray both a complex anti-hero and a terrifying, universe-threatening villain highlights his range and power as an actor.

Michael B. Jordan's diverse range

Michael B Jordan as Killmonger (Black Panther) and Human Torch (Fantastic our)

Michael B. Jordan has shown his range within the genre. He played Johnny Storm/Human Torch in the 2015 Fantastic Four reboot, a film that faced considerable criticism. He then delivered a powerful and nuanced performance as Erik Killmonger in Black Panther (2018), becoming one of MCU's most compelling villains. This contrast showcases his ability to handle both heroic and villainous roles with depth.

Halle Berry's varied roles

Halle Berry as catwoman and Strom

Halle Berry brought a powerful presence to the X-Men franchise as Ororo Munroe/Storm, a mutant with the ability to manipulate the weather. Later, she took on the titular role in 2004's Catwoman. While Catwoman was a critical and commercial failure, Berry's willingness to explore diverse superhero roles, from the regal Storm to the agile Catwoman, showcases her versatility.

With Avengers: Doomsday scheduled for a release in 2026, are you excited to witness Robert Downey Jr. as a villain?