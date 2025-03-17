Solo Leveling Season 2 Episode 12: Exact release date, time and more

Solo Leveling Season 2 Episode 12 release date has been revealed, and fans are eagerly awaiting what happens next. In the previous episode, the Korean Hunter successfully subdued the Ant Queen, but the celebration was short-lived as a mysterious force appeared and massacred the Japanese Hunters. The situation took a darker turn when the force fatally injured everyone and zeroed in on Gotou Ryuji. Despite his usual overconfidence, Gotou was visibly shaken to his core by the overwhelming mana of his opponent Solo Leveling Season 2 Episode 12 release date revealed.(@sololeveling_en/X)

Solo Leveling Season 2 Episode 12 release date and time

Solo Leveling Season 2 Episode 12 is scheduled to be released on Sunday, March 23, 2025, at midnight (JST) in Japan. International audiences will be able to watch the episode on Saturday, March 22, 2025, depending on their local time zones. As release times may differ across regions, fans are advised to refer to the table below for the precise release time in their area to ensure they don’t miss the latest episode.

Time Zone Release Day Release Date Release Time Pacific Time Saturday March 22, 2025 7 am Eastern Time Saturday March 22, 2025 10 am Greenwich Mean Time Saturday March 22, 2025 3 pm Central European Time Saturday March 22, 2025 4 pm Indian Standard Time Saturday March 22, 2025 8:30 pm Philippine Time Saturday March 22, 2025 11 pm Japanese Standard Time Sunday March 23, 2025 12 am Australian Central Time Sunday March 23, 2025 1:30 am

Where to watch Solo Leveling Season 2 Episode 12?

The new episode will be the first release on Tokyo MX followed by Tochigi TV, Gumna TV and BS11 in Japan. Moreover, Animax will stream Season 2 Episode 1 of Solo Leveling from February 1, 2025. International fans can enjoy the new season on Hulu, Amazon Prime Video, Netflix and Crunchyroll with their respective subscriptions.

What to expect from Solo Leveling Season 2 Episode 12?

Solo Leveling season 2 episode 12, titled Are You The King of Humans, is set to take the series to new heights. Following the intense climax of the previous episode, Sung Jinwoo makes his way to Jeju Island, determined to uncover the truth behind the massacre of S-rank Hunters. Fans can expect more revelations, including the potential confirmation of Gotou Ryuji’s fate.

Additionally, the episode may highlight the black ant’s growing realization that Sung Jinwoo could be the true king of humans, with his overwhelming abilities and powerful shadow army. With high stakes and epic battles on the horizon, episode 12 promises to deliver a fight that could set a new standard for shonen anime.