Menu Explore
Search Search
Monday, Mar 17, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Solo Leveling Season 2 Episode 12: Exact release date, time and more

ByBhavika Rathore
Mar 17, 2025 02:10 AM IST

Solo Leveling Season 2 Episode 12 will explore Sung Jinwoo's quest for answers on Jeju Island.

Solo Leveling Season 2 Episode 12 release date has been revealed, and fans are eagerly awaiting what happens next. In the previous episode, the Korean Hunter successfully subdued the Ant Queen, but the celebration was short-lived as a mysterious force appeared and massacred the Japanese Hunters. The situation took a darker turn when the force fatally injured everyone and zeroed in on Gotou Ryuji. Despite his usual overconfidence, Gotou was visibly shaken to his core by the overwhelming mana of his opponent

Solo Leveling Season 2 Episode 12 release date revealed.(@sololeveling_en/X)
Solo Leveling Season 2 Episode 12 release date revealed.(@sololeveling_en/X)

Also Read: Blue Lock Chapter 296: Exact release date, time, where to read and more

Solo Leveling Season 2 Episode 12 release date and time

Solo Leveling Season 2 Episode 12 is scheduled to be released on Sunday, March 23, 2025, at midnight (JST) in Japan. International audiences will be able to watch the episode on Saturday, March 22, 2025, depending on their local time zones. As release times may differ across regions, fans are advised to refer to the table below for the precise release time in their area to ensure they don’t miss the latest episode.

Time ZoneRelease DayRelease DateRelease Time
Pacific TimeSaturdayMarch 22, 20257 am
Eastern TimeSaturdayMarch 22, 202510 am
Greenwich Mean TimeSaturdayMarch 22, 20253 pm
Central European TimeSaturdayMarch 22, 20254 pm
Indian Standard TimeSaturdayMarch 22, 20258:30 pm
Philippine TimeSaturdayMarch 22, 202511 pm
Japanese Standard TimeSundayMarch 23, 202512 am
Australian Central TimeSundayMarch 23, 20251:30 am

Where to watch Solo Leveling Season 2 Episode 12?

The new episode will be the first release on Tokyo MX followed by Tochigi TV, Gumna TV and BS11 in Japan. Moreover, Animax will stream Season 2 Episode 1 of Solo Leveling from February 1, 2025. International fans can enjoy the new season on Hulu, Amazon Prime Video, Netflix and Crunchyroll with their respective subscriptions.

Also Read: Kaiju No. 8 Chapter 124: Release date, time, where to watch and more

What to expect from Solo Leveling Season 2 Episode 12?

Solo Leveling season 2 episode 12, titled Are You The King of Humans, is set to take the series to new heights. Following the intense climax of the previous episode, Sung Jinwoo makes his way to Jeju Island, determined to uncover the truth behind the massacre of S-rank Hunters. Fans can expect more revelations, including the potential confirmation of Gotou Ryuji’s fate.

Additionally, the episode may highlight the black ant’s growing realization that Sung Jinwoo could be the true king of humans, with his overwhelming abilities and powerful shadow army. With high stakes and epic battles on the horizon, episode 12 promises to deliver a fight that could set a new standard for shonen anime.

rec-icon Recommended Topics
Share this article
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crick-it, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Quizzes, Polls & much more. Explore now!.

Get more updates from Bollywood, Taylor Swift, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.
See More
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crick-it, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Quizzes, Polls & much more. Explore now!.

Get more updates from Bollywood, Taylor Swift, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, March 17, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On