Kaiju No. 8 Chapter 124: Release date, time, where to watch and more

Kaiju No. 8 chapter 124 release date has been revealed, and fans are eagerly anticipating the next instalment. Following Kikoru Shinomiya's powerful appearance wielding both Numbers Weapons 1 and 4, the stage is set for an intense showdown. In this upcoming chapter, viewers can expect Kikoru and Kafka to join forces as they face off against the formidable Meireki Era Mega Monster. Kaiju No. 8 Chapter 124 release date revealed.(@KaijuNo8_O_EN/X)

Kaiju No. 8 Chapter 124 release date and time

Kaiju No. 8 Chapter 124 is scheduled to drop on Friday, March 28, 2025, at midnight in Japan, as confirmed by the official MANGA Plus website. For international fans, the chapter will be available a day earlier, on Thursday, March 27, 2025. Since the release time will vary across different time zones, readers are encouraged to check the detailed schedule to ensure they catch the latest update on time.

Time zones Local date and time Pacific Standard Time 7AM, Thursday, March 27, 2025 Eastern Standard Time 10AM, Thursday, March 27, 2025 Greenwich Mean Time 4PM, Thursday, March 27, 2025 Central European Time 5PM, Thursday, March 27, 2025 Indian Standard Time 8:30PM, Thursday, March 27, 2025 Philippine Standard Time 11PM, Thursday, March 27, 2025 Japanese Standard Time 12AM, Friday, March 28, 2025 Australia Central Daylight Time 1:30AM, Friday, March 28, 2025

Where to read Kaiju No.8 Chapter 124?

The latest chapter of Kaiju No. 8 will be available to read officially on Shueisha’s MANGA Plus platform. Fans can also access the new chapter on Viz Media’s official website and Shonen Jump+ app. Once the chapter is released, fans can also buy the corresponding volume which will include Chapter 123 as well.

What to expect from Kaiju No.8 Chapter 124?

In Chapter 124 of Kaiju No. 8, Kafka is left stunned as he watches Kikoru wield Numbers Weapon 1, prompting him to ask for an explanation. This leads to a flashback revealing that Narumi had been grooming Kikoru as the next user of No. 1, but after her compatibility with No. 4 was discovered, she proposed mastering both weapons at the same time.

The chapter will also distinguish that Kikoru’s No. 1 is a different item from the one currently in Gen's possession. The majority of the chapter will focus on Kikoru and Kafka teaming up to battle the Meireki Era Mega Monster, with their initial success giving way to more intense challenges as Meireki adapts.