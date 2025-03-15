Menu Explore
Search Search
Saturday, Mar 15, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Kaiju No. 8 Chapter 124: Release date, time, where to watch and more

ByBhavika Rathore
Mar 15, 2025 02:21 AM IST

Read to know more about the schedule and time of Kaiju No.8 Chapter 124.

Kaiju No. 8 chapter 124 release date has been revealed, and fans are eagerly anticipating the next instalment. Following Kikoru Shinomiya's powerful appearance wielding both Numbers Weapons 1 and 4, the stage is set for an intense showdown. In this upcoming chapter, viewers can expect Kikoru and Kafka to join forces as they face off against the formidable Meireki Era Mega Monster.

Kaiju No. 8 Chapter 124 release date revealed.(@KaijuNo8_O_EN/X)
Kaiju No. 8 Chapter 124 release date revealed.(@KaijuNo8_O_EN/X)

Also Read: Lizzo opens up about her struggles with ‘dark, deep depression’ at a concert in Los Angeles: I didn't want to live…'

Kaiju No. 8 Chapter 124 release date and time

Kaiju No. 8 Chapter 124 is scheduled to drop on Friday, March 28, 2025, at midnight in Japan, as confirmed by the official MANGA Plus website. For international fans, the chapter will be available a day earlier, on Thursday, March 27, 2025. Since the release time will vary across different time zones, readers are encouraged to check the detailed schedule to ensure they catch the latest update on time.

Time zonesLocal date and time
Pacific Standard Time7AM, Thursday, March 27, 2025
Eastern Standard Time10AM, Thursday, March 27, 2025
Greenwich Mean Time4PM, Thursday, March 27, 2025
Central European Time5PM, Thursday, March 27, 2025
Indian Standard Time8:30PM, Thursday, March 27, 2025
Philippine Standard Time11PM, Thursday, March 27, 2025
Japanese Standard Time12AM, Friday, March 28, 2025
Australia Central Daylight Time1:30AM, Friday, March 28, 2025

Where to read Kaiju No.8 Chapter 124?

The latest chapter of Kaiju No. 8 will be available to read officially on Shueisha’s MANGA Plus platform. Fans can also access the new chapter on Viz Media’s official website and Shonen Jump+ app. Once the chapter is released, fans can also buy the corresponding volume which will include Chapter 123 as well.

Also Read: Ted Lasso renewed for season 4: New episodes set for 2026, cast updates and more

What to expect from Kaiju No.8 Chapter 124?

In Chapter 124 of Kaiju No. 8, Kafka is left stunned as he watches Kikoru wield Numbers Weapon 1, prompting him to ask for an explanation. This leads to a flashback revealing that Narumi had been grooming Kikoru as the next user of No. 1, but after her compatibility with No. 4 was discovered, she proposed mastering both weapons at the same time.

The chapter will also distinguish that Kikoru’s No. 1 is a different item from the one currently in Gen's possession. The majority of the chapter will focus on Kikoru and Kafka teaming up to battle the Meireki Era Mega Monster, with their initial success giving way to more intense challenges as Meireki adapts.

rec-icon Recommended Topics
Share this article
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crick-it, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Quizzes, Polls & much more. Explore now!.

Get more updates from Bollywood, Taylor Swift, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.
See More
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crick-it, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Quizzes, Polls & much more. Explore now!.

Get more updates from Bollywood, Taylor Swift, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, March 15, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On