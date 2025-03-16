Menu Explore
Blue Lock Chapter 296: Exact release date, time, where to read and more

ByBhavika Rathore
Mar 16, 2025 01:21 AM IST

Read to know more about the Blue Lock Chapter 296 before its release.

The release date for Blue Lock Chapter 296 has been announced, following an exciting turn of events in the previous chapter. Fans were thrilled during the Manshine City vs. Barcha match, where Reo assisted Chigiri in scoring the first goal. Additionally, the chapter revealed a major revelation in the auction value rankings, with Yoichi Isagi tying with Rin Itoshi for the coveted No.1 spot, setting the stage for even more intense competition.

Blue Lock Chapter 296 release date revealed.(@Blue_Lock_En/X)
Blue Lock Chapter 296 release date revealed.(@Blue_Lock_En/X)

Blue Lock Chapter 296 release date and time

Blue Lock fans are eagerly anticipating the release of Chapter 296, which is set to drop at midnight on Wednesday, March 19 (JST). International fans, however, will get an early jump on the action, as the chapter will be available a day earlier, on Tuesday, March 18, depending on their time zone.

With release times varying worldwide, fans can refer to the table below to find out exactly when they can start reading the latest chapter in their region, ensuring they do not miss a moment of the thrilling next step in the Blue Lock saga.

Time ZoneRelease TimeRelease DayRelease Date
Pacific Daylight Time8 amTuesdayMarch 18
Eastern Daylight Time11 amTuesdayMarch 18
British Summer Time4 pmTuesdayMarch 18
Central European Summer Time5 pmTuesdayMarch 18
Indian Standard Time8:30 pmTuesdayMarch 18
Philippine Standard Time11 pmTuesdayMarch 18
Japanese Standard Time12 amWednesdayMarch 19
Australia Central Standard Time12:30 amWednesdayMarch 19

Where to read Blue Lock Chapter 296?

The next chapter will be available to read manga reader service set up by Kodansha called K manga. Fans can gain access to the service through either a website or mobile application. However, the service is available only to those in the United States and a subscription will be required to read the latest chapter.

What to expect from Blue Lock Chapter 296?

Blue Lock Chapter 296 is set to shift focus back to the intense match between Manshine City and FC Barcha, with fans anticipating a possible response from Meguru Bachira to Chigiri Hyoma's goal.

While Reo and Nagi are striving to prove their worth on the field, Bachira is unlikely to let them have things their way. Additionally, the upcoming chapter might reveal more of the final auction value rankings, though only a portion of the standings may be disclosed.

Follow Us On