Not just viral videos, this content creator's biggest win is taking her brand to ₹200 crore in just a year

Many know that before making her mark as an actor, she had already established herself as a successful content creator. But that's not the only feather in her cap. Away from the arc lights, she has also aced the business world too, with her innerwear brand scaling an impressive ₹200 crore in annual recurring revenue (ARR) within just a year of its launch. The influencer-turned-actor recently shifted her base from Delhi to Mumbai.

Influencer-turned-actor finds success as an entrepreneur The woman behind the feat is none other than content creator-turned-actor Kusha Kapila. Beyond entertaining audiences with her videos and acting projects, Kusha is also making a mark as an entrepreneur with her innerwear and shapewear brand, UnderNeat.

The Gurgaon-based startup, co-founded by Kusha and Vimarsh Razdan, has seen an impressive trajectory since its launch in April 2025. Back in June, the brand said it has reached an annual recurring revenue run rate of ₹200 crore and recorded 200% growth within six months of its debut on Myntra, signalling a huge demand for size-inclusive and functional shapewear in the Indian market. The brand is also available through Nykaa, Amazon, Blinkit and its direct-to-consumer website.

Underneat also said it has recorded more than 7.86 lakh customer conversations and received over 23,000 verified reviews, while maintaining a customer satisfaction score of 93 percent.

“The conversations we had before we even launched told us everything about fit, about frustration, about how consistently the category had let Indian women down. We built Underneat as an answer to all of that, and the response has been humbling. Six lakh women choosing us in year one isn't just a number; it's a measure of trust we take very seriously,” Kusha said in a statement at that time.

As per Vimarsh, crossing the ₹200 crore ARR mark is not just a validation of the company's business model, but also a testament to the immense growth potential of India's innerwear category. The Underneat product line currently includes bras, bodysuits, and bodycon dresses.

More about Kusha Kapila Kusha began her career as a content creator before transitioning into acting. Since then, she has appeared in a range of projects, including Ghost Stories, Plan A Plan B, Selfiee, Sukhee, Thank You for Coming, Masaba Masaba, and Case Toh Banta Hai.

She was most recently seen in the second season of the Netflix web series Maamla Legal Hai as advocate Naina Arora.

Kusha is often in the news for her personal life. Kusha got married to Zorawar Ahluwalia in 2017. They announced their divorce in June 2023. That year, several reports emerged linking Kusha with actor Arjun Kapoor following his split from Malaika Arora. Arjun didn’t react to the rumours; Kusha took to her Instagram to dismiss the buzz. Recently, she was linked to comedian Anubhav Singh Bassi.