Kapil Sharma calls AP Dhillon a global star; Anubhav Singh Bassi recalls being asked to keep quiet during a stand-up gig

The promo, which has surfaced online, shows Kapil introducing AP Dhillon and Anubhav in his signature witty style. He says, “Aaj is manch pe do global stars maujood hain — AP Dhillon aur Kapil Sharma” (Today, two global stars are present on this stage — AP Dhillon and Kapil Sharma). His introduction leaves Anubhav in splits.

The Great Indian Kapil Show began with a bang, with Priyanka Chopra as its first guest. Now, a newly leaked promo shows Punjabi singer AP Dhillon and comedian-actor Anubhav Singh Bassi gracing Kapil Sharma’s couch.

Kapil then asks AP Dhillon whether he could believe it when one of his music videos crossed a billion views. The singer replies, “I was so busy with my work that I never really cared about it.”

Anubhav later recalls a hilarious incident from one of his stand-up gigs and says, “A venue once paid me ₹8,000 to come and perform. I went on stage to announce that I was going to do stand-up comedy. People noticed me and then went back to doing their work. While I was performing, an uncle came up to me. I thought he had liked the joke, but instead he said, ‘Beta, yeh peeyo aur thodi der chup raho’ (Drink this and keep quiet for a while).”

About The Great Indian Kapil Show The latest episode of The Great Indian Kapil Show featured the team of Gandhi Talks. Actors Vijay Sethupathi, Aditi Rao Hydari and Siddharth Jadhav, along with AR Rahman, had a fun chat on the show.

Previously, Kapil hosted Rani Mukerji, Kartik Aaryan, Ananya Panday, Manoj Tiwari, Pawan Singh, and former cricketers Yuvraj Singh, Virender Sehwag and Mohammad Kaif, among others.

Apart from Kapil, the show also stars Sunil Grover, who has been winning hearts with his pitch-perfect mimicry of actors such as Salman Khan and Aamir Khan. Krushna Abhishek, Kiku Sharda, Archana Puran Singh and Navjot Singh Sidhu are also part of the show. The Great Indian Kapil Show is available to stream on Netflix.