SS Rajamouli unveils new explosive poster from Mahesh Babu and Priyanka Chopra-starrer Varanasi. Check it out here

Rajamouli shared a visual of a new poster for Varanasi on social media. Rajamouli wrote, “April 7th, 2027… #VARANASI”. The film's lead actors, Mahesh Babu and Priyanka Chopra, also shared the poster on their social media accounts.

Filmmaker SS Rajamouli has unveiled a striking new poster from his much-anticipated epi, Varanasi, on Friday, January 30. The poster shows an asteroid hurtling towards Earth and triggering large-scale destruction. announces that

Priyanka Chopra, while sharing the new poster, wrote, “So much love and excitement for this (red heart emoji) (evil eye emoji).

Varanasi was earlier slated for a January 2027 theatrical release, but the makers have now pushed the film to April. The shift also ensures the film avoids a box-office clash with Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s Spirit, which is scheduled to release in March 2027.

More about Varanasi The ensemble cast adds further weight to the project. Priyanka Chopra will be seen as Mandakini, Mahesh Babu essays the role of Rudhra, while Prithviraj Sukumaran steps into the antagonist’s shoes as Kumbha. The film’s title was officially announced last November at a grand GlobeTrotter event held at Ramoji Film City, Hyderabad, where the scale of the project was first revealed.

A teaser screened at the event offered a glimpse into the film’s ambitious vision, showcasing breathtaking visuals across multiple locations and timelines, from Antarctica, Varanasi and Kenya to different eras, including 512 CE, 2027 CE, and even the Treta Yuga. The footage hinted at a narrative that blends mythology, history and futuristic elements.

Towards the end, the teaser showed a striking shot of Babu as the protagonist Rudhra, riding a bull and holding a trident as he charges through Varanasi, clad in a blood-soaked shirt and a Nandi pendant.

Varanasi will feature music by MM Keeravani, who won an Oscar for Rajamouli’s previous film RRR. It is produced by Sri Durga Arts and Showing Business.