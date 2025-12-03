Anubhav Singh Bassi shares frustration over after 4-hour flight delay to Mumbai: 'Ab plane se utarne bhi nahi de rahe'

Stand-up comedian Anubhav Singh Bassi took to Instagram to inform fans about the delay of his Mumbai show caused by major flight disruptions across India. Thousands of passengers faced long delays at airports on Wednesday, as IndiGo struggled with operational issues affecting around 70 flights, including those from Bengaluru and Mumbai. Anubhav Singh Bassi shared his frustration over the 4-hour flight delay to Mumbai.

Anubhav Singh Bassi posts about 4-hr flight delay

In an Instagram story, Anubhav wrote, “4 ghante delay kafi nahi tha ki ab plane se utarne bhi nahi de rahe, mujhe pichli story nahi dalni chahiye thi gate khulne se pehle. Aaj jo bhi log Bandra wale show mein aa rahe hain, main direct show pe hi aa raha hu, to show 7:30 pm type kar rahe hein. BookMyShow se bhi mail karwa raha hu abhi, tab tak kuch kha pi lo aas paas. Jo log ye story dekh lein, aas paas walon ko bta dein.” (Four hours of delay wasn’t enough; now they’re not even letting me deplane. I shouldn’t have posted the previous story before the gate opened. For those coming to the Bandra show today, I’ll reach directly at the venue. The show is now scheduled for 7:30 PM. I’m coordinating with BookMyShow as well, so please grab something to eat nearby in the meantime. Please share this with anyone you know coming to the show.)

A screengrab of Anubhav Singh Bassi's Instagram story.

The airline disruptions, which left passengers frustrated and stranded, were primarily due to acute crew shortages, technical issues, and airport congestion. Reports of long queues, repeated schedule changes, and unclear announcements flooded social media as travellers expressed their dissatisfaction.

Despite the chaos, Anubhav reassured his fans that the Mumbai show would go ahead, adjusting the schedule to accommodate the delays and keeping the audience informed in real-time.

Latest on Anubhav Singh Bassi

Anubhav was recently in the news when actor and content creator Kusha Kapila shared a series of pictures from her birthday celebration with her fans. However, one photo in particular has grabbed everyone’s attention. It features comedian Anubhav Singh Bassi and has sparked a fresh wave of dating rumours. Among the photo dump, a collage stood out — one image shows Anubhav taking a selfie, while another captures him sitting next to Kusha. Fans quickly took to social media speculating if the post was a subtle confirmation of their relationship and fueling lively discussions online.