Did Kusha Kapila just soft launch Anubhav Singh Bassi? Here’s why the internet thinks so

Actor and content creator Kusha Kapila hit pause on life to celebrate her birthday with her close crew and treated fans to a bunch of pictures from the outing. But there is one photograph which has got everyone talking. It features comedian Anubhav Singh Bassi and is sending social media users into a frenzy, reigniting the dating rumours. The rumours of Kusha Kapila dating Anubhav Singh Bassi first emerged last year.

Kusha Kapila's birthday dump fuels speculation

On Sunday, Kusha took to Instagram to share pictures from the birthday outing. She wrote, “hbd 2 me… attempted a staycation, mixed friend groups, got overstimulated, relinquished control, cut a three tier cake, ate cake, danced, sang songs, played musical chairs, forced friends to play mafia, gave party themes, scrapped party themes, overdressed, had a healthy dessert, had a full cream full sugar dessert.”

“Understood that avoiding birthdays cannot be my entire personality, went all in, wore a custom @itrhtwo outfit inspired by “that pink Lara Dutta outfit” living rent free in all our heads, had @savleenmanchanda glam me up unprompted, fully accepted that celebrating your birthday is celebrating the people who show up for you, acknowledged what a huge privilege that is,” she added.

In the photo dump, a collage caught attention, featuring Bassi striking a selfie pose in one picture, and sitting alongside Kusha in another. The post sparked intense speculation among fans, with many wondering if Kusha was subtly confirming her relationship with Bassi, leading to heated discussions across social media platforms, including Reddit.

“They’re dating, comedian Aanchal Agrwal is a friend of my elder sister And Aanchal knows Kusha, obviously,” one wrote, with another sharing, “Dude I couldn't even spot Kusha in the first go.”

“Wait what they’re dating????” one wondered, and another wrote, “My brain crashed at this happening. I mean it could've happened but I don't think it's like very feasible. Idk how to say it.”

One wrote, “OMG WHAT.”

The rumours of Kusha dating Bassi first emerged last year following their appearance together. However, they have not confirmed or denied the rumours yet.

Meanwhile, Bassi took to Instagram Stories to write a special message for Kusha while wishing her on her birthday.

Bassi's birthday wish for Kusha.

What we know about Kusha Kapila’s personal life

Kusha got married to Zorawar in 2017. They announced their divorce in June 2023. Announcing their separation, Kusha had said, “Zorawar and I have mutually decided to part ways. This hasn’t been an easy decision by any measure but we know it’s the right one at this point in our lives. The love and life we have shared together continues to mean everything for us but sadly, what we seek currently for ourselves doesn’t align. We gave it our all, until we couldn’t anymore.”

That year several reports emerged linking Kusha with actor Arjun Kapoor following his split from Malaika Arora. Arjun didn’t react to the rumours, Kusha took to her Instagram to clear the air. She wrote, “Roz apne baare mein itni bakwas padh kar mujhe apna khud see ek formal introduction karwana padega (Every day I read such nonsense about myself that I will now need to introduce me to myself formally). Every time I read sh*t about myself I just hope and pray ki meri mummy na padh le yeh aab. Unki social life has taken a big hit (hope my mother does not read it)."

Kusha has been part of several films and web series in the last few years. She was part of Ghost Stories (2020), Plan A Plan B (2022), Selfiee, Sukhee and Thank You for Coming (2023). She was also seen in Masaba Masaba, Minus One: New Chapter and Life Hill Gayi.