Anubhav Singh Bassi's stand-up shows cancelled over ‘indecent language’; internet comes to his defense

UP State Women's Commission writes letter

UP State Women’s Commission vice-chairperson Aparna Yadav wrote a letter to DGP Prashant Kumar on February 14 urging him to ensure Anubhav’s shows don’t malign women or to cancel them altogether. The letter pointed out the use of inappropriate language in his previous performances and stressed the need to maintain decorum.

Her letter read, “It has been known that on February 15, a comedy show of Anurag Singh Bassi is being organised at the Indira Gandhi Pratisthan, Lucknow. After watching his previous shows on his YouTube channel, it has been noted that indecent words are used during his shows. Hence, you (DGP) are expected to please ensure that in this proposed programme and similar programmes of stand-up artists, neither any indecent words nor any undignified comments are made on women. Such shows should be cancelled and not permitted in the future if possible.”

Anubhav, who starred in Luv Ranjan’s Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar, was reportedly supposed to perform shows in Lucknow at 3 pm and 7 pm on Saturday. Talking to the press, Aparna referred to recent comments made by Ranveer Allahbadia on India's Got Latent, according to ANI. She said, “I do not believe that hurling abuses at mothers and sisters is necessary to make people laugh.”

Anubhav Singh Bassi's shows cancelled

India Today reported that ACP Radha Raman Singh cited security concerns over potential objectionable content and denied the organisers a No Objection Certificate to hold the show. He also reportedly mentioned the possibility of protests by people, leading to a law and order issue. Anubhav has not addressed the cancellation on his social media yet.

People on Reddit and X (formerly Twitter) believed Anubhav was paying the price for what happened recently. One person wrote, “Because of one person now others will suffer. Genuine comedians who want to perform without crossing line will now get punished.” Most called it the ‘worst decision’. Some supported the decision, commenting ‘it's time such jokes be banned’ while others thought it ‘nonsensical’.

What happened recently

This cancellation follows Ranveer’s comment on Samay Raina’s India’s Got Latent show, which landed him and other influencers present on the show in legal trouble. Ranveer made a joke about sex and parents that did not go down well with many. Numerous complaints were filed against him, Samay, Apoorva Mukhija, Ashish Chanchlani, and others present on the show. The Mumbai police recorded statements in the case.

After Mumbai police claimed they couldn’t trace Ranveer, he released a statement claiming that he was receiving death threats and that his mother’s clinic was invaded by people posing as clients. Apoorva’s friends have also revealed that she has been getting rape threats on social media. Ashish cancelled hosting a screening of Captain America: Brave New World.