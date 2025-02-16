Reddit supports Ranveer Allahbadia as he admits to getting death threats for India's Got Latent row: ‘This is a new low’

Ranveer Allahbadia faced backlash for his inappropriate comments on Samay Raina's show India's Got Latent. Despite his apology, multiple FIRs were filed against him. The YouTuber recently shared a new message on Instagram after Mumbai Police couldn’t trace him as his phone was switched off, revealing that he had been receiving death threats. The internet has now come to his support. Internet sympathise with Ranveer Allahbadia as he gets death threats amid India's Got Latent row.

Ranveer Allahbadia gets death threats

On Saturday, Ranveer took to Instagram to apologise for his remarks and reveal that he has been receiving death threats. He wrote, "My team and I are cooperating with the police and all other authorities. I will follow due process and be available to all agencies. My remark about parents was insensitive and disrespectful. It is my moral responsibility to do better, and I am genuinely sorry."

He added, "I'm watching death threats pour in from people saying that they want to kill me and hurt my family. People have invaded my mother's clinic posing as patients. I'm feeling scared, and I don't know what to do. But I'm not running away. I have full faith in the police and the judicial system of India."

Reddit sympathises with Ranveer

A Reddit user shared Ranveer's Instagram post, and many defended the YouTuber. One wrote, "This is ridiculous! I know what he did was uncharacteristic, but come on, people don’t have to be this insensitive." Another comment read, "It was a joke! A bad joke, but still a joke! Compared to the other rubbish that happens in this country, the fact that people lost their minds over this speaks volumes about the character of the people here." Another Reddit user hoped for the safety of Ranveer's family, writing, "This is a new low for India. I hope he and his family are safe. It makes me sick watching how this whole ordeal has unfolded."

People sympathised with the YouTuber, with one writing, "I feel bad for him and his family... People are so dumb in this country, man." Another commented, "It must be scary considering how people are threatening his parents by posing as patients. Hope all ends well for him." Another wrote, "People are just so dumb, man! Feeling sad for him and his family! I hope they remain safe."

India's Got Latent controversy

Ranveer's remarks about parents and sex on Samay’s now-deleted YouTube show India's Got Latent sparked massive outrage, leading to multiple complaints against him, Samay, and other guests on the show, including content creators Apoorva Mukhija and Ashish Chanchlani. On Saturday, PTI reported that Mumbai Police could not trace Ranveer as his phone remains switched off.