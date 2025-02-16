Ranveer Allahbadia's rumoured girlfriend shares cryptic post on 'losing everything' days after India's Got Latent row

As YouTuber and podcaster Ranveer Allahbadia has been facing flak from a section of the people for his comments on India's Got Latent, his rumoured girlfriend Nikki Sharma has shared a cryptic post on 'losing everything'. Ranveer found himself in the midst of a controversy after his recent comments on the Samay Raina show. (Also Read | Ranveer Allahbadia's girlfriend Nikki Sharma's cryptic post fuels breakup rumours amid India's Got Latent controversy) Ranveer Allahbadia is rumoured to be dating Nikki Sharma.

Ranveer Allahbadia's GF shares cryptic post

Taking to her Instagram Stories, Nikki Sharma shared a post that read, "There will come a time when you will lose everything, including your mind. Once you've lost your mind, you'll be left with nothing but your soul – this is when you'll know you're invincible." The post was originally shared by the Spiritual League.

This isn't the first time that Nikki shared a cryptic post. Recently, she posted a note on rejecting negative energy. It read, "Your body doesn’t just reject food; it also rejects energy. If your body starts rejecting certain places, people, or things, trust it and listen."

Ranveer Allahbadia faces criticism

During his appearance on Samay Raina's show, Ranveer asked a contestant, "Would you rather watch your parents have sex every day or join them to finish it once and for all?" Many people criticised his joke. Celebrities like B Praak, Imtiaz Ali, Mukesh Khanna, Mika Singh, and others called out Ranveer and Samay for the offensive jokes.

The All Indian Cine Workers Association (AICWA) also released a press statement urging strict action against them and demanded an ‘immediate ban’ on the show to prevent the promotion of ‘damaging content.’ Multiple FIRs were filed in various states against Ranveer, Samay, and the other guests on the episode, including content creators Ashish Chanchlani and Apoorva Mukhija.

On Friday, Ranveer approached the Supreme Court seeking to club multiple FIRs lodged against him across India over his recent inappropriate comments.