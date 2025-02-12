Ranveer Allahbadia's girlfriend Nikki Sharma's cryptic post fuels breakup rumours amid India's Got Latent controversy

Ranveer Allahbadia faced backlash for his controversial remarks on Samay Raina's show, India's Got Latent. Now, his rumoured girlfriend, Nikki Sharma, has fueled breakup rumours with a cryptic post on rejecting negative energy, following reports that the two had unfollowed each other on Instagram. Ranveer Allahbadia's rumoured girlfriend Nikki Sharma's cryptic post goes viral.

According to a report in Bollywood Shaadis, Ranveer had unfollowed Nikki on Instagram, and she was also no longer following either of his two profiles. This led to speculation that the duo had called it quits. Screenshots of them reportedly unfollowing each other went viral.

Adding fuel to the rumours, Nikki recently shared a cryptic post about the body rejecting negative energy, which read, "Your body doesn’t just reject food; it also rejects energy. If your body starts rejecting certain places, people, or things, trust it and listen." This comes after Ranveer faced backlash for his comments on India's Got Latent, with complaints being filed against him. However, according to recent developments, the duo appears to have followed each other back on Instagram.

Nikki Sharma's post fuels breakup rumours.

These breakup rumours surfaced months after Ranveer shared how him and his girlfriend faced a near-death experiences. The two were in Goa, for a fun vacation when they nearly drowned. Ranveer, taking to his social media shared, “We’re perfectly fine and well now. But yesterday at 6:00 pm or so, my girlfriend and I had to be rescued from a bit of a situation.”

All about the controversy

During his latest appearance on Samay Raina's show, India's Got Latent, Ranveer Allahbadia asked a contestant, "Would you rather watch your parents have sex every day or join them to finish it once and for all?" His comment quickly went viral on social media, with people calling for him to be cancelled for his inappropriate joke. One tweet read, "He won ‘Disruptor of the Year’ from India’s PM. Now, after his vile incest-related remarks, will this award be taken back? Or do awards come with no accountability?” Another wrote, "Hello @BeerBicepsGuy, Shame on you! Requesting @MIB_India to kindly look into these unfiltered shows spreading vulgarity and cheapness."

Celebrities like B Praak, Imtiaz Ali, Mukesh Khanna, Mika Singh, and others called out Ranveer and Samay for the offensive jokes. The All Indian Cine Workers Association (AICWA) also released a press statement urging strict action against them and demanded an ‘immediate ban’ on the show to prevent the promotion of ‘damaging content.’

Apart from Ranveer, the judges' panel for the latest episode also included social media influencer Apoorva Makhija (The Rebel Kid), YouTuber Ashish Chanchlani, and comedian Jaspreet Singh. Despite Ranveer's public apology, a complaint was filed against him, Apoorva, Samay Raina, and the organisers of India's Got Latent over the alleged use of 'abusive language' on the show and for 'promoting obscenity.'

YouTube has now removed the entire episode. Kanchan Gupta, Senior Advisor at the Ministry of Information & Broadcasting, confirmed the removal and wrote on X, “The ‘India Has Latent’ episode on @YouTube with obscene and perverse comments by Ranveer Allahbadia has been blocked following Government of India orders.”