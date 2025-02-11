Jackky Bhagnani reacts to Ranveer Allahbadia's controversial remarks: ‘Bhaut galat hai’

Popular YouTuber-podcaster Ranveer Allahbadia's offensive comment on India's Got Latent has landed him in legal trouble. He has been facing massive backlash ever since videos of Ranveer from the show surfaced online. Also read: ‘Kaala mooh karke sheher mein ghumao’: Mukesh Khanna wants strict action against Ranveer Allahbadia On Monday, a lawyer filed a formal complaint against Ranveer, social media influencer Apoorva Makhija, comedian Samay Raina (host of the show), and the organizers of India's Got Latent.

Jackky Bhagnani reacts

His remarks have reignited debates about content regulation, especially on digital platforms and OTT services. Many celebrities have expressed disappointment over Ranveer's controversial comments.

Asked about the ongoing controversy, Jackky Bhagnani said, "Bhaut galat hai jo bhi hai (It is very wrong)...I don't agree with it at all. I don't support it also."

About the stir

The controversy began when Ranveer, known for his YouTube channel BeerBiceps, made offensive remarks during a recent episode of India's Got Latent.

This comment caused outrage, leading to reactions from various industry bodies, including the All Indian Cine Workers Association (AICWA) which strongly condemned the same. In a statement, AICWA condemned Ranveer's remarks, calling them "abhorrent" and "disrespectful" to societal and family values.

AICWA's official statement read, "The All Indian Cine Workers Association (AICWA) vehemently condemns the reprehensible and offensive remarks made on the YouTube show India's Got Latent. Such disgraceful content is utterly unacceptable and poses a significant threat to the moral fabric of our society."

The association further demanded a complete ban on the show, alongside legal action against those responsible.

"We call upon all actors, filmmakers, directors, and technicians to immediately cease any collaboration with individuals involved in this show, including host Samay Raina and Ranveer Allahbadia," AICWA stated.

Following the uproar, Ranveer issued a public apology. In a video shared on his X account, he acknowledged that his comments were inappropriate and insensitive. He admitted that the remark was not only inappropriate but also lacked humour. Allahbadia also said that comedy was not his forte, expressing regret over his lapse in judgment.

"My comment wasn't just inappropriate, it wasn't even funny. Comedy is not my forte, I am just here to say sorry," Allahbadia said.

He also addressed concerns about his influence on younger audiences, promising to use his platform more responsibly in the future. "Family is the last thing that I would ever disrespect," he said.

Allahbadia further requested that the producers of 'India's Got Latent' remove the "insensitive sections" from the episode in which his comments were made.

"I have asked the makers of the video to remove the insensitive sections from the video. All I can say in the end is sorry, I hope you can forgive me as a human being," he concluded.