‘Kaala mooh karke sheher mein ghumao’: Mukesh Khanna wants strict action against Ranveer Allahbadia

Mukesh Khanna enraged

On Tuesday, the actor took to X, formerly known as Twitter, to express his views, and slam Ranveer for his comments.

Talking about the stir, Mukesh wrote, “It is sad that a successful YouTuber like Ranveer Allahbadia made a horrible statement in a program called India’s Got Latent. Something to do with parents and sex. It enraged the whole nation. This reflects the undue liberty given today to the youth of our country to misuse the power of Freedom of Expression. This is not the first time the limit has been crossed. This is a serious offence. It should not be taken lightly. Offenders should be punished heavily to discourage people in the future from making such ashleel (obscene) and irresponsible statements."

The Shaktimaan actor went on to suggest that one should opt for public humiliation as punishment in such cases. He said, “I have a punishment for such people – Kala muh karke gadhe par bitha kar unhe seher mein ghumao (Blacken their face, make them sit on a donkey, and parade them across the city). Next time, no one will dare to do this".

What Ranveer Allahbadia said

Ranveer's recent appearance as a judge on Samay Raina's India's Got Latent has sparked controversy due to his remark to a contestant. During the show, Ranveer asked the contestant, "Would you rather watch your parents have sex every day for the rest of your life or join in once and stop it forever?"

The audience and viewers were taken aback by the explicit and insensitive nature of the question, which has since received immense backlash. The comment has been widely criticised for its crudeness and lack of tact, with many expressing their outrage and disappointment on social media.

Taking note of the backlash, Ranveer issued an apology through a video message. He said, “I shouldn’t have said what I said on India’s Got Latent. I’m sorry. My comment wasn’t appropriate. It wasn’t even funny. Comedy is not my forte. I’m just here to say sorry. Many of you asked if this is how I wished to use my platform, and obviously, this is not how I wish to use it. I am not going to give any context, justification, or reasoning behind whatever happened. I’m just here to apologise”. At the moment, an investigation is going on in the matter.