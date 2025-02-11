Imtiaz Ali, Manoj Bajpayee react to ‘immature’ Ranveer Allahbadia's controversial comments: ‘Mahaul ko samjhein’

YouTuber Ranveer Allahbadia recently landed in trouble after his controversial remarks on Samay Raina’s show, India’s Got Latent, went viral on social media. His comment sparked outrage, leading to complaints being filed against him and the show. Now, Bollywood filmmaker Imtiaz Ali and actor Manoj Bajpayee have also weighed in on the controversy in an interview with Instant Bollywood. Imtiaz Ali and Manoj Bajpayee react to Ranveer Allahbadia's controversial remarks on India's Got Talent.

When Imtiaz and Manoj were asked about the ongoing controversy surrounding Ranveer Allahbadia’s remarks, the filmmaker called Samay and Ranveer ‘immature’ and said, "Short way jo fame aata hai voh chala bhi jaata hai. Mujhe lagta hai jisko jis cheez mein maza aata hai usko vahi karna chahiye aur ashleelta aisa subject hai ke obviously bura hai ye to koi bhi kahega but log immature hote hain to zyada seriously unki galtiyon ko lena bhi nai chahiye” (The fame that comes through shortcuts doesn't last long. I feel people should do what they enjoy doing, but obscenity is a subject that looks bad, and anyone would agree. However, people are immature, so their mistakes should not be taken too seriously).

Manoj Bajpayee agreed with Imtiaz Ali’s point of view and added, “Isliye jo bhi log safal ho rahe hain, young hain, yuva hain hamesha jo hai mahaul ko zara dekhein aur samjhein” (People who are successful and young should appreciate and understand their environment).

What Ranveer Allahbadia said

During his appearance on the Samay Raina's India's Got Latent as a judge on the panel, Ranveer asked a contestant, “Would you rather watch your parents have sex every day for the rest of your life or join in once and stop it forever?” His remark received immense backlash.

He then took to social media to issue an apology in a video message, saying, “I shouldn’t have said what I said on India’s Got Latent. I’m sorry. My comment wasn’t appropriate. It wasn’t even funny. Comedy is not my forte. I’m just here to say sorry. Many of you asked if this is how I wished to use my platform, and obviously, this is not how I wish to use it. I am not going to give any context, justification, or reasoning behind whatever happened. I’m just here to apologise.” However, Mumbai Police have now reached his residence after multiple complaints, and the investigation is ongoing.