‘A blot on our society’: Sunil Pal wants at least 10 years in prison for Samay Raina and Ranveer Allahbadia

The controversy surrounding India's Got Latent erupted when Ranveer Allahbadia appeared on the latest episode. On the Samay Raina-hosted show, Ranveer's comments were deemed offensive and inappropriate. Now comedian Sunil Pal has reacted to the controversy, and said that the time has come to take ‘action' on these content creators. (Also read: Uorfi Javed defends 'friend' Samay Raina amid India's Got Latent row: ‘I don’t think they deserve to go to jail') Comedian Sunil Pal called for strict punishment for the content creators in the show.

What Sunil said about India's Got Latent

“I think that the time has come to take strict action against these so-called comedians who are actually not comedians but rather a blot on our societies. They are terrorists who use foul language and obscene content. They claim to be content creators, but they have no content and are not creators. I believe they should be punished with at least 10 years in prison for spreading such filth,” said Sunil, as quoted by Times Now.

He also called out other shows for inviting Samay Raina and said, “I also want to take action against the makers of KBC (Kaun Banega Crorepati) for inviting such people on their show. What message are they trying to send? That if you use foul language and obscenities, you'll be invited on KBC and other shows like Bigg Boss?”

More on the Ranveer Allahbadia controversy

Ranveer appeared on India's Got Latent, and asked a contestant, "Would you rather watch your parents have sex every day for the rest of your life or join in once and stop it forever?" This comment received severe backlash, after which Ranveer shared a public apology on his social media.

A Mumbai Police team on Monday reached the studio in the Khar area where the YouTube show India's Got Latent was shot. Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis said that freedom of expression had its limits, and Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Priyanka Chaturvedi said that she would raise the issue in the parliament. Meanwhile, the All Indian Cine Workers Association (AICWA) released a press statement urging strict action against the two creators, and demanded an ‘immediate ban’ on the show.