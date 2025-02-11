Uorfi Javed defends 'friend' Samay Raina amid India's Got Latent row: ‘I don’t think they deserve to go to jail'

Samay Raina's India's Got Latent has been facing severe backlash over the last episode featuring YouTuber Ranveer Allahbadia. A complaint has been registered against the two over the alleged use of 'abusive language' on the show. Reacting to the backlash, Uorfi Javed has now come out in support of her ‘friend’ Samay Raina, and shared that even though the comments which were made on the panel were ‘distasteful’ they do not deserve to go to jail for that reason. (Also read: All Indian Cine Workers Association demands immediate ban on India's Got Latent after Ranveer Allahbadia episode) Uorfi Javed has reacted to the controversy surrounding Samay Raina's India's Got Latent.

What Uorfi said

Taking to her Instagram Stories, Uorfi said: “You don't like certain people you don't like the things they do or say but demanding for them to go to jail for that? Are you serious? Ummmm… I don't know. Samay is a friend, I have his back but even rest of the people on the panel what they said was distasteful yes but I don't think they deserve to go to jail for that.”

Uorfi had earlier appeared on the show as one of the guests in an episode. She had walked out of the show after some of the contestants made distasteful comments on her in front of everybody. That time around she had clarified that Samay had consoled her and there was no bad blood between them. She wrote: “Also in no way I blame @maisamayhoon! He is a friend, I'm talking about the contestants! The entire team came and consoled me. Samay has nothing but nice to me since then.” Samay had also made an appearance on Uorfi's show, Follow Kar Lo Yaar, which released last year.

About the controversy on India's Got Latent

During his appearance on the episode of Samay’s show, India’s Got Latent, Ranveer asked a contestant, "Would you rather watch your parents have sex every day for the rest of your life or join in once and stop it forever?" It received severe backlash on social media, after which Ranveer apologised for the comment and shared that he has urged the makers to remove the insensitive bits from the video.

Meanwhile, the All Indian Cine Workers Association (AICWA) has released a press statement urging strict action against the two, and demanded an ‘immediate ban’ on the show. Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis said that freedom of expression had its limits, while Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Priyanka Chaturvedi said that she would raise the issue in the parliament.