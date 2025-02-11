All Indian Cine Workers Association demands immediate ban on India's Got Latent after Ranveer Allahbadia episode

Podcaster Ranveer Allahbadia has found himself in soup after he appeared on India's Got Latent, which features Samay Raina. He has been receiving huge backlash for his inappropriate comments during the latest YouTube episode of the show. Now, The All Indian Cine Workers Association (AICWA) has released a press statement urging strict action against the two, and demanded an ‘immediate ban’ on the show so that it does not further promote ‘damaging content.’ (Also read: ‘Ye humara Indian culture nahi hai’: B Praak slams Ranveer Allahbadia, cancels podcast appearance amid controversy) The latest episode of Samay Raina's India's Got Latent featuring Ranveer Allahbadia received severe backlash for inappropriate jokes.

The official statement

Taking to their official X account, the AICWA wrote: “The All Indian Cine Workers Association (AICWA) vehemently condemns the reprehensible and offensive remarks made on the YouTube show “India’s Got Latent,” hosted by Samay Raina. In a recent episode, Ranveer Allahbadia, who participated in the show, unleashed abhorrent and vile statements that are deeply disrespectful to our societal and family values. Such disgraceful content is utterly unacceptable and poses a significant threat to the moral fabric of our society.”

The statement further read: "AICWA unequivocally denounces and will never support such despicable shows. Our industry has always stood against content that promotes disrespect and undermines societal harmony.

AICWA officially boycotts India’s Got Latent

Representing the entire Indian film industry, AICWA officially boycotts “India’s Got Latent.” We call upon all actors, filmmakers, directors, and technicians to immediately cease any collaboration with individuals involved in this show, including host Samay Raina and Ranveer Allahbadia. Henceforth, these individuals will receive no support from the Indian film industry."

The statement also included the following demands:

1.Immediate and absolute ban on “India’s Got Latent” –

The show must be terminated without delay to prevent further dissemination of its toxic ideology.

2.Severe legal action against host Samay Raina and Ranveer Allahbadia –

We urge the Honourable Minister of Information & Broadcasting, Shri Ashwini Vaishnaw, to initiate stringent action against the creators and participants of the show.

3.Filing of FIRs against Samay Raina, Ranveer Allahbadia, and all responsible parties –

We request the Honourable Chief Minister of Maharashtra, Shri Devendra Fadnavis, to ensure that FIRs are lodged against these individuals, followed by strict legal proceedings.

4.Implementation of rigorous regulations on digital content –

The government must enforce stringent guidelines to prevent the emergence and spread of such irresponsible and damaging content in the future.

AICWA firmly declares that there is zero tolerance for unethical and disgraceful content within the Indian film industry. We implore all conscientious citizens, parents, and media organizations to boycott “India’s Got Latent” and stand united against such offensive material.

We will not tolerate any attempts to degrade our nation’s culture and traditions. Immediate and decisive action is imperative."

During his appearance on a members-only episode of Samay’s show, India’s Got Latent, Ranveer asked a contestant, "Would you rather watch your parents have sex every day for the rest of your life or join in once and stop it forever?"

After this comment received huge backlash on social media, Ranveer issued a public apology via a video message. He stated, “I shouldn’t have said what I did on India’s Got Latent. I’m sorry. My comment was not just inappropriate—it wasn’t even funny. Comedy is not my forte. I’m here to apologise.”