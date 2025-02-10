Manoj Muntashir slams Ranveer Allahbadia's remark on India's Got Latent, calls him and Samay Raina ‘perverts, vampires'

YouTuber Ranveer Allahbadia recently found himself embroiled in controversy over inappropriate remarks made on Samay Raina's show India's Got Latent. Now, lyricist and writer Manoj Muntashir has criticised Ranveer for his comment. Manoj Muntashir slams Ranveer Aallahbadia's remark on Samay Raina's show.

(Also Read: Manoj Muntashir threatens Akshay Kumar's Sky Force makers over song credit: 'I'll make sure my voice is heard by law')

What Manoj Muntashir said

On Monday, Manoj took to X (formerly Twitter) and penned a lengthy note, sharing a video of Ranveer and Samay from India's Got Latent. He condemned the YouTuber’s remarks, stating, "This is the level of comedy that has degraded humanity. Viruses more dangerous than COVID have entered our mobile phones. These vampires, these perverts, have taken a pledge to strip our future generations of values."

He further warned, "This is an alarm for parents—wake up, or you will witness the downfall of your children and this great nation with your own eyes. @MIB_India, immediate action should be taken against everyone on this panel. If you stop at just reading this post and do not raise your voice, then you, too, will be responsible for your own downfall."

X users had mixed reactions to Manoj’s tweet. One comment read, "Even I was shocked to see this! The lady is shameless." Another stated, "This needs to stop immediately." One user added, "@manojmuntashir, I agree with you, Manoj. People like him represent the youth and the future of India. It’s a shame."

However, others reminded him of the controversial dialogues he wrote for Adipurush, with one user commenting, "I agree with what you’ve written, but that doesn’t mean we’ve forgotten what you did with Adipurush. The dialogues you wrote were equally derogatory and affected far more people." Another remarked, "After the debacle you caused with Adipurush, you’ve lost the right to criticise others. Respectfully."

What Ranveer Allahbadia said

During his appearance on a members-only episode of Samay’s show, India’s Got Latent, Ranveer asked a contestant, "Would you rather watch your parents have sex every day for the rest of your life or join in once and stop it forever?" The clip went viral on social media, with many condemning his comment as 'vulgar'. The episode also featured content creators such as Ashish Chanchlani, Jaspreet Singh, and Apoorva Mukhija on the judging panel.

Ranveer apologises

After facing backlash, the YouTuber issued a public apology via a video on social media. He stated, "I shouldn’t have said what I did on India’s Got Latent. I’m sorry. My comment was not just inappropriate—it wasn’t even funny. Comedy is not my forte. I’m here to apologise. Many of you asked if this is how I wish to use my platform, and obviously, this is not how I want to use it. I won’t offer any context, justification, or reasoning for what happened. I’m simply here to apologise. I personally had a lapse in judgment. It was not cool on my part."