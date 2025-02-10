Internet wants Ranveer Allahbadia cancelled after inappropriate jokes, 'Kerala bashing' on India's Got Latent

Podcaster Ranveer Allahbadia, best known for his channel BeerBiceps, was a panellist at Samay Raina's edgy show India's Got Latent recently. Ranveer's appearance on the show, and his attempts to match up to Samay and the show's dark comedy, have not gone down too well with the internet though. As he is being called out for several inappropriate and offensive jokes, there are calls to regulate online shows like Latent, which streams on YouTube. (Also read: FIR filed against contestant on Samay Raina's show India's Got Latent for remarks about dog meat) Ranveer Allahbadia appeared on Samay Raina's India's Got Latent.

India's Got Latent features Samay Raina and a bunch of celebrities as 'judges' for performers. The contestants show their skills, and the judges score them. The contestants need to predict what score they get, and if they can, they win. The show has gained both fans and critics for its dark humour, use of profanity, andrather relaxed structure.

Ranveer Allahbadia's inappropriate joke

On the latest episode, Ranveer Allahbadia cornered a contestant, grilling them about their parents having sex. The podcast host asked them, "Would you rather watch your parents have sex every day or join them to finish it once and for all." While he received loud cheers from Samay Raina and the other panellists, the internet was not amused. "What do I do to unhear that horrible Ranveer Allahbadia clip," read one tweet.

Internet wants Ranveer cancelled

Another wrote, "Just get up to speed with what they call “dark comedy.” Referring to Ranveer's win at the National Creator Awards last year, one quipped, “He won ‘Disruptor of the Year’ from India’s PM. Now, after his vile incest-related remarks, will this award be taken back? Or do awards come with no accountability?”

Other jokes from Ranveer also earned the internet's ire, including a joke on Kerala's literacy. "Ranveer is laughing the hardest in the video bashing Kerala. And, for what? Literacy?! Makes sense! Almost all his fake news/hate-monging videos are exclusively debunked by Malayalees primarily," read one tweet.

Many on Twitter urged the authorities to regulate the content on shows like India's Got Latent, which escape streaming censorship by being on YouTube. "Hello @BeerBicepsGuy, Shame on you! Requesting @MIB_India to kindly look into these unfiltered shows spreading vulgarity and cheapness," read one comment.

This is not the first time India's Got Latent has faced controversy. Earlier, a complaint was filed against the show for a joke on dog meat.