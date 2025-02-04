FIR filed against contestant on Samay Raina's show India's Got Latent for remarks about dog meat

A contestant from India’s Got Latent, Jessy Nabam, is currently facing legal trouble after a First Information Report (FIR) was filed against her for making controversial comments on the show. The incident has sparked significant backlash, leading to the FIR being registered against her. Jessy, who hails from Arunachal Pradesh, made the remark when host Samay Raina asked her whether she had ever eaten dog meat. In response, she stated that people from Arunachal Pradesh often consume dog meat, although she personally had not. She added, “I know this because my friends do, and sometimes they even eat their pets.” An FIR has been filed by Armaan Ram Welly Bakha, seeking action over the derogatory remarks made on the YouTube show.

This statement has caused considerable unrest, especially within the Arunachal Pradesh community. An FIR was filed on 31st January 2025, addressed to the Officer in Charge of Itanagar Police Station, Arunachal Pradesh. The complaint was lodged by Armaan Ram Welly Bakha, a resident of Seppa, East Kameng District, Arunachal Pradesh, who alleges that Jessy’s comments were derogatory towards the indigenous people of the state. The FIR claims that her remarks were disrespectful and tarnished the image of the local community.

In the FIR, Bakha requested prompt action from the authorities, urging them to ensure that such insensitive comments are not made in the future. “I humbly request you to take swift action in this matter, so that no one else can make such remarks like Jessy Nabam did,” the complaint states.

The controversy has quickly gained traction on social media, with many people expressing their displeasure over the comments. It has raised concerns about how people from different regions are portrayed on national platforms, particularly when such statements can perpetuate negative stereotypes. The FIR has put the spotlight on Jessy Nabam, and the legal process is now set in motion to investigate the matter further.

India’s Got Latent, the show which has gained immense popularity under the hosting of Samay Raina, is now under scrutiny due to this incident. Although the show has been praised for its entertainment value and for giving contestants a platform to showcase their talents, this controversy serves as a reminder of the responsibility that television shows and their participants bear in presenting cultures and communities respectfully. How the situation unfolds in the coming days will be keenly watched by both the public and legal authorities.