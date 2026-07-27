Silicon Valley millionaire with ₹100 crore returns to India for mental peace, now lives in village

Entrepreneur Vineeth K has shared an emotional post on X about a former college mate whose life, he said, changed dramatically despite achieving extraordinary financial success. He shared the story to highlight how financial success can be no substitute for mental peace. A Silicon Valley millionaire returned to India after his personal life unravelled. (Representative Image)

A Silicon Valley success story In a post on X, Vineeth described his college mate as a "self-made dollar millionaire" who built a company in Silicon Valley and earned a fortune.

However, he said the entrepreneur's personal life began to unravel around two years ago. Vineeth described the story as one of the “saddest stories” he has ever heard.

Describing his friend, he wrote: “A self-made dollar millionaire. Built a company in Silicon Valley. Earned a fortune… But 2 years back the way, life fell apart.”

Personal life unravelled According to Vineeth, his former classmate became caught up in disputes involving his wife, who was also their college mate, as well as her parents and brother. He said the situation led to court cases, depression and being separated from his child.

The Silicon Valley entrepreneur was not even allowed to see his child. Eventually, he gave up his comfortable life in the US and returned to India, where he now lives in a small village. And despite having more than ₹100 crore in the bank, the US-returnee spends his time focusing on spirituality and healing.