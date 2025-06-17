PCOS made me gain postpartum weight and lose my mental peace: Working mom shares her weight loss story

Pregnancy brings about a host of changes in a woman's body. Latika Bhargava, a mother of a 3-year-old, experienced it all during her postpartum phase. For someone who always weighed less than 55 kgs, seeing the weighing scale touch 68 kgs was mentally disturbing. She was diagnosed with hormonal disorder PCOS, which became her trigger to make drastic dietary and fitness changes in her lifestyle. This 30-year-old mother battled PCOS after pregnancy, and became determined to write her own weight loss journey.(Latika Bhargava)

A 30-year-old public relations professional, Latika tells HT Health Shots that her transformation journey began in a doctor's clinic during a routine postpartum checkup. "What was supposed to be a simple medical consultation turned out to be a reality check moment. After giving birth, my gynecologist informed me that I had gained an alarming amount of weight during and after my pregnancy. At my peak, I weighed 68 kgs, which was an unusual and uncomfortable number for someone who had always kept her weight under 55 kilograms. For the first time in my life, I was confronted with serious physical and emotional challenges associated with weight gain."

Impact of weight gain on mental health

Her mental peace was shaken. "I suffered from anxiety and depression. The realization that my body had changed so dramatically was not only obvious to me, but also to my friends and acquaintances, making me feel even more vulnerable," she recounts.

Beyond the visible changes in her body, she realized she was dealing with a more serious health issue: PCOS. "This diagnosis added another layer of distress, especially since I was already dealing with the new responsibilities of motherhood. However, rather than allowing the situation to take control of me, I decided to take charge. That decision was the start of my inspirational weight loss journey," says Latika.

Weight loss diet

That's when she committed to a strict and consistent routine, with support from her mother Sunita Bhargava. What was the weight loss diet you followed?

"The diet emphasized high-protein foods and healthy fats, as well as a variety of nuts and nutrient-dense meals which included Panjiri, a Punjabi dish rich in nuts and nutrition. I avoided crash diets in favour of long-term nutrition that would help with both my recovery as a new mother and my health goals," shares Latika.

Did you take professional help for your weight loss transformation?

"No, I didn't really take professional help... I took blood test reports, showed it to my family physician and he guided me to include few food items that were necessary to improve my health. During this process, I was also confronted with a gut health issue, which was caused by low water level in my body. Due to this, I suffered itching and rashes all over my body for almost a week," she says.

Weight loss helped Latika Bhargava gain self confidence.(Latika Bhargava)

Motherhood and self-care

Often women find it hard to balance motherhood and self-care. So how did you strike the balance?

"It was not an easy task. As a new mother, my time was extremely limited. Nonetheless, I set aside 30 minutes each day just for exercise. While it may not seem like much, that was all I could manage and I made the most of every minute. Whether it was a brisk walk, strength training, or plank, I remained consistent. This daily discipline, combined with my dietary changes, gradually began to show results not only physically, but also mentally," says Latika.

How weight loss transformed her life

"Over time, I noticed my weight dropping and my confidence increasing. My PCOS symptoms improved, and most importantly, I felt like myself again. I not just the lost weight, but gained strength," she reflects.

The deeper realization for Latika Bhargava was that true change comes from within. "It is not about fitting into a specific size or matching a number on a scale, but about regaining one's sense of self, particularly after major life changes such as pregnancy."

Determination and resilience became her superpowers in working towards her weight loss goals, says Latika, who believes her story could be inspiring for many other women who are dealing with postpartum changes.