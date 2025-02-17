Woman shares what she ate during her 86 kg weight loss transformation. Check out her full diet plan

Personal fitness coach and health influencer Pranjal Pandey achieved a marvellous feat during her weight loss journey, losing 86 kg during her transformation. Now, she shares diet and workout plans to motivate her followers to get back into shape. Pranjal Pandey lost almost 86 kg during her transformation journey.

In a recent post, Pranjal shared what she ate in a day for almost 2 years while trying to lose weight. The diet plan includes protein-rich options and fulfils the carbs, fibre and fat intake one needs during their fat loss journey.

A weight loss diet plan

Pranjal shared a video titled, ‘What I ate on my 86 kg weight loss journey’; in the caption, she listed breakfast, lunch, dinner and snack options. “Here’s my ‘What I eat a day for almost 2 years while on my weight loss journey’,” she captioned the clip. Check out the diet plan here.

1. Breakfast

Option 1: 2 egg omelettes with 1 chapatti and 100g chicken breast

Option 2: 30g oats and 1 scoop protein powder topped with fruits and nuts

2. Lunch

Option 1: 200g prawns, 100g rice, 100g cucumbers, and 60g carrots

Option 2: 150g boiled soya chunks, 100g rice, cucumber, and carrots

3. Dinner

Option 1: 100g chicken breast, 2 boiled eggs/omelette, and 150 g potatoes

Option 2: 100g low-fat paneer/tofu, 150g potatoes, and 100 g low-fat yoghurt

4. Snack

Option 1: Low-fat milk coffee

Option 2: Makhana

Option 3: 1 seasonal fruit

A workout plan to go with your diet

While a healthy and nutritious diet is essential for weight loss, you need to combine it with proper workouts and lifestyle habits. If you need a workout plan to kickstart your journey, check out some belly fat-burning workouts that you can include in your daily plan to shrink your tummy here.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.