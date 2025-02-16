Woman shows 'exercises that helped shrink her tummy' fast: Check out her ‘slow and steady’ workout for flat stomach

Online creator Dhara is a mother-of-two who keeps sharing posts about her weight loss workout and diet. In a recent Instagram post, she spoke about how she did not 'starve herself or do extreme workouts' to shed weight and lose belly fat after delivery. Also read | Want a flat tummy? Fitness trainer shares 5 tips to help lose belly fat: ‘Avoid drinking your calories’ Dhara has shared her weight loss journey on Instagram. (Instagram/ Twins by my side)

Instead, she relied on 'slow, steady workouts and well-balanced, high-protein meals' to lose weight and get back in shape. She said that if you want to 'shrink your belly', you too should try the exercises she demonstrated in the video.

Exercises to burn belly fat

Alongside before and after weight loss glimpses of her body, Dhara showed her belly fat burning workout, which included exercises like:

⦿ Single knee to chest stretch

How to do it: Lie on your back, bring one knee towards your chest, and hold for few seconds. Switch legs.

⦿ Legs only dead buck

How to do it: Lie on your back with arms extended overhead, lift legs off the ground, and lower them back down without touching the floor. Repeat.

⦿ Single straight leg raise

How to do it: Lie on your back with arms extended overhead, lift one leg straight up towards the ceiling, and lower it back down without touching the floor. Switch legs.

⦿ Quadruped arm and leg raise

How to do it: Start on your hands and knees, lift one arm and the opposite leg off the ground, and hold for a few seconds. Switch sides.

Additional instructions and tips

⦿ 10 reps per exercise

⦿ 2-3 sets

⦿ Slow and controlled movements

⦿ Focus on proper breathing and core engagement rather than speed or intensity

⦿ Stay consistent and you will see results

Slow, steady workouts

In her caption, Dhara wrote, “Moms, I know how hard it is to make time for yourself, let alone stay consistent enough to see real progress. And let’s be honest, there’s so much misinformation out there, making us believe that losing the mommy pooch is impossible. After my C-section, I thought I’d have to starve myself or do extreme workouts to get results. But guess what? That’s not the answer. Slow, steady workouts and well-balanced, high-protein meals make all the difference.”

'5-6 times a week for a month and you’ll see results'

She added, “The before in this video isn’t even my real starting point, I had already lost 30+lbs (14 +kg) by then! But 6 months ago, I restarted because I knew I wanted to feel even better. Then, 4 months ago, I found out I had Diastasis Recti (DR) and had to completely adjust my routine. Learning how to heal my core changed everything! If you want to shrink your belly, try these exercises! These beginner-friendly exercises are safe for postpartum recovery, including C-section moms. Stay consistent — 5-6 times a week for a month and you’ll see results! But remember, workouts alone won’t do the magic, nutrition and a slight calorie deficit matter too! Let’s heal, get stronger, and feel our best.”

