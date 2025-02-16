Man who shed 30 kg shares ‘how to eat protein to lose fat and build muscle within a 2100 calorie diet’

Sahib Bains is a 'men's fat loss coach,' as per his Instagram bio. He used to weigh around 220 pounds (99.7 kg) and dropped to 157 pounds (71.2 kg) by following intermittent fasting, increasing his protein intake, and working out regularly. Sharing details of his 67-pound (30.3 kg) weight loss, he listed a protein-rich meal plan. Also read | Woman who lost 17 kg reveals these 3 high protein Indian vegetarian breakfast recipes helped her drastic weight loss Sahib Bains dropped from 99.7 kg to 71.2 kg by including a high-protein diet in his lifestyle. (Instagram/ Bains Fit)

A high-protein diet can be beneficial for various health goals, such as weight loss, muscle gain, and overall health. Adequate protein intake is essential for building and repairing muscle tissue, making it a staple for athletes and bodybuilders. It can help with weight loss by increasing satiety, boosting metabolism, and preserving muscle mass.

In his post titled, 'how to eat 200 g protein to lose fat and build muscle within a 2,100 calorie diet', Sahib shared his strategy to include everything from eggs, almond, peanut butter, Greek yogurt to chicken, cottage cheese (paneer) and quinoa in his diet.

Here are the 3 meals and 3 snacks he recommends for fat loss and building muscles:

Meal 1

⦿ 3 whole eggs (18G Protein)

⦿ 2 slices of whole grain toast (8G Protein)

⦿ 1 tablespoon of peanut butter (4G Protein)

⦿ Full macros: 400 calories, 30 g protein

Snack 1

⦿ 1 cup of non-fat Greek yogurt (23 g protein)

⦿ 1/4 cup almonds (6 g protein)

⦿ Full macros: 250 calories, 29 g protein

Meal 2

⦿ 170G grilled chicken breast (40 g protein)

⦿ 1 cup of quinoa (8 g protein)

⦿ Any 0 calorie seasoning (0 g protein)

⦿ Full macros: 500 calories, 48 g protein

Snack 2

⦿ 2 scoops of whey protein powder (40G Protein)

⦿ Full macros: 200 calories, 40 g protein

Meal 3

⦿ 170G baked salmon (40 g protein)

⦿ 1 medium sweet potato (4g protein)

⦿ Any 0 calorie seasoning (0 g protein)

⦿ Full macros: 550 calories, 44 g protein

Snack 3

⦿ 1 cup cottage cheese (28 g protein)

⦿ Full macros: 200 calories, 28 g protein

Remember to consult with a healthcare professional or nutritionist to determine the best protein intake for your individual needs and health goals.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.