Weight gain to acne: Doctor explains 6 common challenges faced by women due to PCOS; shares prevention tips

Polycystic Ovary Syndrome (PCOS) is a common hormonal disorder that affects a large number of women worldwide. It is often characterised by symptoms such as weight gain, irregular menstrual cycles, excessive facial hair, and mood swings. PCOS is usually marked by obesity, menstrual irregularity, facial hair and mood swings.(Pixabay)

In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Dr. Manjusha Goel, lead consultant, dept of obstetrics and gynaecology at the CK Birla Hospital, Delhi spike about the common challenges that women face due to PCOS.

1. Irregular periods:

One of the most common symptoms of PCOS is irregular menstrual cycles, which can make it difficult to predict periods and may lead to complications such as endometrial thickening.

2. Infertility:

Hormonal imbalances can prevent ovulation, making it harder for women with PCOS to conceive. It’s one of the leading causes of infertility among women. Also read | Acne to infertility: Hidden impact of PCOS on women's health

3. Weight gain and insulin resistance:

Many women with PCOS struggle with weight gain, particularly around the abdomen. PCOS is also linked with insulin resistance, which can further contribute to weight issues and increase the risk of developing type 2 diabetes.

4. Acne and hirsutism:

Excess androgen levels in PCOS can lead to skin problems like acne and unwanted hair growth (hirsutism), which can affect self-esteem and confidence.

5. Emotional distress:

The physical symptoms, along with issues like infertility and body image concerns, often lead to anxiety, depression, and low self-esteem.

6. Increased risk of other health issues:

If left unmanaged, PCOS can increase the risk of serious conditions such as heart disease, high blood pressure, sleep apnea, and endometrial cancer.

Manage PCOS with these tips.(Shutterstock)

Tips to manage PCOS effectively:

Weight management: Even a modest weight loss (5-10%) can significantly improve hormonal balance, restore menstrual regularity, and enhance fertility.

Healthy diet: A diet rich in whole grains, fruits, vegetables, lean proteins, and healthy fats, while low in refined sugars and processed carbs, can help regulate insulin and support hormone balance.

Regular exercise: Physical activity not only helps with weight management but also improves insulin sensitivity, mood, and overall well-being.

Hormonal birth control: Oral contraceptives can regulate periods, reduce acne, and lower the risk of endometrial cancer.

Metformin: Commonly used to improve insulin sensitivity and help with menstrual regularity.

Androgen-blocking medications: These can help reduce symptoms like acne and excessive hair growth.

Fertility treatments: For women trying to conceive, ovulation-inducing medications or assisted reproductive technologies may be recommended. Also read | Difference between PCOS and PCOD: Their symptoms, causes, treatment and prevention

Laparoscopic surgery: In some cases, procedures like ovarian drilling can help stimulate ovulation.

Regular health checkups: Monitoring blood sugar, cholesterol, and hormonal levels is essential.

Support groups and counseling: Emotional support through peer groups or therapy can help cope with the psychological effects.

Family and social support: Having a strong support system can make a significant difference in emotional well-being and long-term management.

Educational programs: Awareness and education help women understand the condition better and encourage timely intervention.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.