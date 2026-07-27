Bhai Tera Star Hai's Niharika NM on quitting well-paying content creation career for acting: 'It was a risk' | Interview

Niharika NM, the social media star who has acquired a millions of followers with her comedy sketches and videos, began her new journey with movies down South and now is venturing into Hindi film industry as well. The internet sensation is set to make her Hindi film debut in Bhai Tera Star Hai with Raghav Juyal, which arrives in cinemas on July 31. Talking about the transition from social media to the big screen and promoting her two films together, Niharika told Hindustan Times that it has been an ‘incredible journey’ full of emotions and challenges. Niharika NM on quitting content creation, working with Raghav Juyal and dreaming of Mahesh Babu films.

Paused content creation for acting Known for her viral sketches and multilingual content, Niharika confessed that exiting the business was not easy for her. She said, “I stopped making content probably three years ago and it was a risk that I was willing to take at the peak of my social media career as a content creator because I truly believed that I wanted to be part of bigger, larger stories that I was passionate about telling. It was a risk I was willing to take, and I think it is slowly paying off.”

The actor further stated that quitting her social media career and a hefty paycheck that came with it was intimidating. "The process of transitioning can be a little daunting because leaving something you're already good at and that makes you a lot of money is quite a risk to take. But I believed in myself. Worst-case scenario, I know how to build myself back up. That much faith I have in myself," she said.

Niharika added that she decided to concentrate on learning the craft of acting instead of trying to balance both careers. "I wanted to fully jump into acting because I wanted to really learn. I wanted to do well and actually be accepted by the audience not just for my personality on the internet, but also for my work as an actor. I feel a lot of responsibility and pressure, but it's also been a lovely journey of figuring out what makes me happy," the actor added.

Theatre kid background Niharika NM responded to the idea that she was able to score the projects by using her popularity on social media as she revealed that she has been a passionate actress and that acting has been her dream.

“I've always been a theatre kid. I graduated from Chapman University, where I did my MBA and MFA. Storytelling has always been what I wanted to do. What I did on the internet was also storytelling, just packaged differently," she said.