Ranveer Allahbadia and girlfriend saved from drowning in Goa by IPS officer: ‘I started fading away’

YouTuber Ranveer Allahbadia aka BeerBiceps has revealed that he nearly drowned while swimming in Goa and had to be rescued by an IPS officer and his IRS wife. The podcast host shared his ordeal in an Instagram post yesterday. Ranveer said he was swimming in the open sea with his girlfriend when they were both swept away by an underwater current. Ranveer Allahbadia says he and his girlfriend were nearly swept out to sea in Goa(Instagram/BeerBiceps)

“Swept away by an underwater current”

“We're perfectly fine and well now. But yesterday at 6:00 pm or so, my girlfriend and I had to be rescued from a bit of a situation,” Ranveer said in his Instagram post on Christmas day.

The YouTuber said he had always loved swimming in the open ocean and had been doing so since he was a child. But on December 24, he and his girlfriend were swept away by an underwater current while swimming in the sea in Goa.

Ranveer said that he struggled for five to 10 minutes and started losing consciousness before he called for help. Luckily for him and his girlfriend, there was a family swimming nearby that immediately came to his rescue.

“A casual, fun dip in the waves was interrupted by an underwater current that toppled both of us. The next thing we knew was that we were both struggling to stay afloat,” the YouTuber wrote.

“There was a point during the ordeal where I swallowed a lot of water and started fading away a little bit. That's when I decided to shout for help.

“Deep gratitude to the family of the IPS officer husband and IRS officer wife who saved us both,” he said.

Ranveer Allahbadia has consistently refused to reveal the name of his girlfriend. In his Instagram post, he shared photographs that do not reveal her face.

“This experience left us feeling both blank as well as grateful. We felt the protection of God throughout the incident,” he wrote.

He ended his post by wishing his followers a Merry Christmas.