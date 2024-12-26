Goa Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 19.21 °C, check weather forecast for December 26, 2024
Dec 26, 2024 07:00 AM IST
Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Goa on December 26, 2024 here.
The temperature in Goa today, on December 26, 2024, is 31.34 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 19.21 °C and 34.45 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 46% and the wind speed is 46 km/h. The sun rose at 06:57 AM and will set at 06:10 PM.
Tomorrow, on Friday, December 27, 2024, Goa is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 21.41 °C and 34.98 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 42%.
With temperatures ranging between 19.21 °C and 34.45 °C, prepare for a hot day and plan outdoor activities accordingly. If you are sensitive to heat, take note of the weather forecast and consider appropriate attire and activities suitable for the prevailing weather.
Weather and AQI predictions in Goa for next 7 days:
|Date
|Temperature (°C)
|Sky
|December 27, 2024
|31.34
|Sky is clear
|December 28, 2024
|33.48
|Sky is clear
|December 29, 2024
|34.22
|Sky is clear
|December 30, 2024
|34.89
|Sky is clear
|December 31, 2024
|34.60
|Sky is clear
|January 1, 2025
|33.83
|Broken clouds
|January 2, 2025
|33.89
|Scattered clouds
Weather in other cities on December 26, 2024
