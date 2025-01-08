Rapper Yashraj says being a judge on Samay Raina's India's Got Latent is ‘always a hilarious experience’

Reality show India's Got Latent, has quickly become a household favourite, celebrated for its unpredictable format and hilarious moments. Rapper Yashraj, who has featured in two episodes of the quirky comedy talent show so far, including Rakhi Sawant and comedian Maheep Singh in his most recent appearance. Yashraj has appeared twice as a guest judge on India's Got Latent so far

Speaking about his time on the show, Yashraj described it as a truly memorable experience. “It’s always a hilarious experience,” he said, reflecting on the unique and unpredictable nature of the show. “It’s so unexpected every time I go around the panel, and it’s also a blessing that somebody that I really look up to is so close to me, which is Samay Raina (host and creator). To see what you can do with a free platform and you can really make one of the biggest IPs and a major source of entertainment for almost the entire country is magical to me.”

The rapper’s connection with Samay is evident, with Yashraj expressing admiration for the way Samay has built a successful platform that resonates with audiences across the country. Yashraj feels presence on the panel has not only brought a fresh perspective to the show but has also highlighted his ability to adapt to different roles in the entertainment industry.

Reflecting on how the show has impacted his own journey, Yashraj shared, “And the way it has influenced my career, I feel like it has really shown a very fun side of me, and it’s also taken a side, like shown a side of me where we can crack 10 jokes and we can take 10 jokes in return.” This newfound dimension of his personality, he noted, is something that audiences have rarely seen before.

Yashraj also discussed how his dynamic with the other judges and contestants has shaped his experience. “And I think that’s a very different side of me that comes through when I’m on that panel or when I’m surrounded with someone like Samay,” he said, emphasising the unique environment the show creates for spontaneous humour and camaraderie.

As India's Got Latent continues to garner attention for its quirky format and diverse talent pool, Yashraj’s involvement adds a touch of his signature wit and relatability. Fans of the rapper can look forward to more appearances that showcase not just his judging prowess, but also the lighter, fun-loving side of his personality.