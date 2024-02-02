Ishq Nachaawe hitmaker Yashraj feels music made for Instagram reels 'sounds rushed'

With the success of his recent single Ishq Nachaawe from Kho Gaye Hum Kahan, Mumbai- based rapper-composer Yashraj continues to scale new heights. Yashraj has composed the song Ishq Nachaawe in the film Kho Gaye Hum Kahan

“I have dived deeper into every aspect of my artistry — be it writing, production, composition or sound selection, to prove my versatility as an artiste,” says the 23-year-old, adding, “Ishq Nachaawe was one of those places I really had to do justice to a scene in the film.”

Catch the complete coverage of Budget 2024 only on HT. Explore now!

To accomplish this at that particular point in the film’s narrative, Yashraj says it was about “just trying to stay honest to the emotion of the scene instead of focussing on individual skill sets”.

The Dhundhala and All Fall Down hitmaker is popular for hard-hitting lyrics and novel tunes, talks about the impact of social media on his music and the popularity he has received because of it. “The boon has definitely been that artistes have been able to create these amazing communities and engage with their audiences,” he says.

However, he also warns against sacrificing all depth for attention, saying, “People are making music for Instagram reels, which sounds very rushed, devoid of soul or any emotions.”

Having said that, staying tuned in to industry trends is essential for Yashraj, who embraces technology with enthusiasm. “I’ve always been a tech freak myself and really enjoy nerding out about technology in multiple aspects,” says Yashraj, adding that he views technological advancements as tools to enhance and not dictate artistic expression.

“Moreover, I believe the only way we can make a difference globally is when we are genuinely true to the setting and surroundings we belong to,” he signs off.