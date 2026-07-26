Commonwealth Games 2026, Day 4, India schedule: Mirabai Chanu headline act; check full list of events and timing

India is set for an action-packed Sunday at the Commonwealth Games 2026 in Glasgow, with the athletes competing across several disciplines, including weightlifting, boxing, swimming, artistic gymnastics, and lawn bowls. The spotlight will be firmly on Olympic medallist Mirabai Chanu, who begins her campaign as the weightlifting events get underway. Chanu will be aiming to deliver the country's first gold in the sport at these Games. Joining her on the platform are Rishikanta Singh and M Raja, who will also compete in their respective weight categories. Commonwealth Games 2026: Check out the full India schedule for Day 4. (PTI)

India's boxing contingent will also be in action, with Preeti Pawar and Aditya Pratap Yadav opening their campaigns. Meanwhile, Jadumani Singh will take on a Pakistani opponent in the second round of the men's 55kg event, hoping to move a step closer to the podium.

Also Read: Para powerlifter Jhandu Kumar opens India's medal tally with bronze at Commonwealth Games 2026

After the opening two days of competition, India has only won one medal so far. Jhandu Kumar earned the country's first podium finish by winning a bronze medal in the men's heavyweight para powerlifting event.

The bowls competition will also continue with Indian players looking to maintain their impressive form. Rupa Rani Tirkey and Pinki Singh will be chasing a fourth consecutive victory in the women's pairs competition. Artistic gymnastics also features on India's schedule, with Yogeshwar Singh and Tapan Mohanty competing in the men's individual all-around final.

Here's the full India CWG 2026 schedule for Sunday, July 26 Lawn Bowls India (Rupa Rani Tirkey, Pinki Singh) vs Namibia in Women's Pairs Sectional Play - 1 PM

Putul Sonowal vs Malta's Shaun James Parnis in Men's Singles Sectional Play - 7: 15 PM

Women’s pairs, Section B sectional play: England (Amy Pharaoh and Sian Honnor) vs India (Rupa Rani Tirkey and Pinki Singh) - 10:05 PM

Weighlifting Rishikanta Singh in Men's 60kg Final (Medal Event) - 2:15 PM

Mirabai Chanu in Women's 49kg Final (Medal Event) - 6:45 PM

M Raja in Men's 65kg Final (Medal Event) - 11:15 PM

Artistic Gymnastics Yogeshwar Singh, Tapan Mohanty in Men's all-around Final (Medal Event) - 4:30 PM

Boxing Preeti Pawar vs Malawi's Deborah Mtenje in Women's 54kg Round of 16 - 10:45 PM

Jadumani Singh vs Pakistan's Sumama Rehman in Men's 55kg Round of 16 - 11:45 PM

Aditya Pratap Yadav vs Uganda's Nuhu Batte in Men's 65kg Round of 16 - 12:45 AM

Swimming Srihari Nataraj, Aryan Nehra, Aneesh Gowda and Dhakshan Shashikumar in Men's 4x200m Freestyle Relay Heats - 4:39 PM

Srihari Nataraj, Aryan Nehra, Aneesh Gowda and Dhakshan Shashikumar in Men's 4x200m Freestyle Relay Final (Medal Event, if they qualify from Heats) - 1:56 AM