Manoj Muntashir threatens Akshay Kumar's Sky Force makers over song credit: 'I'll make sure my voice is heard by law'

Lyricist-screenwriter Manoj Muntashir has shared an angry tweet after the team of Skyforce didn't give him credit for writing the upcoming song Maaye. Taking to X (formerly Twitter) on Tuesday, Manoj warned the makers of Skyforce – Jio Studios, Dinesh Vijan’s Maddock Films, and Saregama Global – of legal action. (Also Read | Sky Force trailer: Akshay Kumar and debutant Veer Pahariya team up for ‘India’s first airstrike’, Sara Ali Khan seen too) Manoj Muntashir said that he wrote the Sky Force song Maaye.

What made Manoj angry

On Tuesday, Jio Studios shared the teaser of the song on X. Maaye has been sung by B Praak with music by Tanishk Bagchi. The brief clip credited the song to the duo, but didn't mention Manoj. However, the Sky Force team tagged Manoj in the caption.

It read, "Maaye - An ode to the bravehearts who gave it all to defend their motherland. Presenting #Maaye, The Anthem of Heroes, out tomorrow. #SkyForce releasing in cinemas this Republic Week, on 24th January 2025."

How Manoj reacted

Reacting to the post, Manoj wrote, “Please note @jiostudios,@MaddockFilms @saregamaglobal. This song is not just sung and composed but also written by someone who has given all his blood and sweat to it.”

"Removing writers name from the opening credits shows utter disrespect for the craft and fraternity by the makers. If it’s not corrected immediately, including the main song releasing tomorrow, I am going to disown the song and make sure my voice is heard by the law of the land. Shame. @IPRSmusic," he added

About Sky Force

The film is set to release on January 24, just ahead of Republic Day. Sky Force features Akshay Kumar as an Indian Air Force officer who embarks on a mission of vengeance after the death of several soldiers. Akshay is joined by debutant Veer Pahariya, who plays another IAF officer. Sara Ali Khan portrays Veer's wife. Nimrat Kaur is also part of the film.

The high-stakes thriller, directed by Sandeep Kewlani and Abhishek Kapur, promises breathtaking aerial combat, intense action sequences, and a gripping narrative that showcases the bravery of Indian soldiers.