Sky Force trailer: Akshay Kumar and debutant Veer Pahariya team up for ‘India’s first airstrike’, Sara Ali Khan seen too

Sky Force trailer: Helmed by Sandeep Kelwani and Abhishek Kapur, the first glimpse of this aerial action entertainer was released on Sunday. Taking to its YouTube channel, Maddock Films posted the over three-minute-long trailer. (Also Read | Sky Force to Bhooth Bangla: On Akshay Kumar's 57th birthday, a look at his 9 upcoming films) Sky Force trailer: Veer Pahariya and Akshay Kumar play IAF officers.

Sky Force trailer

The trailer shows Akshay Kumar's character all set to take on the enemies after several Indian soldiers are killed. Akshay, an IAF officer, urges his seniors to change their mindset and make the first airstrike to avenge the death of the martyrs.

When he is told that India is a peace-loving country, he says, "Doosra gaal neta dikhate hai, hum fauji nahi (Another cheek is extended by political leaders, not soldiers)." It is in reference to a quote, “If someone slaps you on one cheek, turn the other cheek."

Veer Pahariya makes his mark in trailer

The trailer then introduces Veer Pahariya's character, who is making his film debut with Sky Force, another Indian Air Force officer. Veer and Akshay then team up and lead the mission against the enemies. However, Veer's aircraft is hit, and later, Akshay's character reveals that he is "missing in action". Sara Ali Khan plays the role of Veer's wife, who waits for her husband. Nimrat Kaur also features in the trailer.

Fans react to trailer

Reacting to the trailer, a fan said, "Waiting for the epic cinematic experience." A person wrote, "Legend Akshay Kumar in action, in comedy, in drama, in patriotic." A comment read, "Actor + Dancer + Singer + Pan World Star + Motivator + Best Entertainer + Handsome + A man with Diamond Heart = Akshay Kumar Sir." "Akshay Kumar in patriotic movies just gives goosebumps," wrote a social media user.

Akshay shared the trailer on X (formerly Twitter). He captioned the post, “This Republic Day, witness the untold story of a heroic sacrifice - the tale of India’s first and deadliest airstrike. Mission #SkyForce - In Cinemas 24th January 2025. #SkyForceTrailer out now.”

About Sky Force

As per the film's team, Sky Force is an untold true story that captures the bravery, emotion, and patriotism of all those men in uniform. The film is produced by Dinesh Vijan, Jyoti Deshpande and Amar Kaushik. Sky Force will be out in cinema halls on January 24.