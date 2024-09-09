Sky Force to Bhooth Bangla: On Akshay Kumar's 57th birthday, a look at his 9 upcoming films

Akshay Kumar, one of the busiest men in Bollywood, celebrates his 57th birthday on September 9. He marked the occasion by announcing yet another project, a horror comedy with Priyadarshan, Bhoot Bangla. With this, his current count of films in pipeline has touched nine! (Also Read: Bhooth Bangla first look: Fans can't wait for Akshay Kumar and Priyadarshan's horror comedy; see new poster) A look at Akshay Kumar upcoming movies on his 57th birthday.

Here's a swift look at each of these projects along with production stage updates.

Sky Force

Akshay Kumar is once again back in the patriotic action-thriller genre with Sky Force. The war film is co-directed by Abhishek Anil Kapur and Sandeep Kewlani. Sky Force is based on India's retaliatory attack on Sargodha airbase of Pakistan in the Indo-Pakistani air war of 1965, described as India's first and deadliest airstrike. The movie is produced by Dinesh Vijan under his banner Maddock Films and also features Nimrat Kaur, Sara Ali Khan and Veer Pahariya in crucial roles.

The principal photography wrapped up in late-April 2024, spanning 100 days, with shooting held in parts of India, US and UK. Director Sandeep has officially confirmed the film's release date to be October 9, 2024.

Singham Again

Akshay Kumar will be reprising his character of Veer Sooryavanshi in Rohit Shetty's Singham Again. The actor was previously seen in Sooryavanshi from the same cop universe. Akshay will have a special appearance in the Ajay Devgn starrer action-thriller.

Kannappa

Akshay Kumar has a cameo in Vishnu Manchu-starrer Telugu epic action-adventure Kannappa. The actor appears as Lord Shiva in the Mukesh Kumar Singh directorial, based on the ancient legend of Kannappa from Telugu folklore. The production house has not yet announced any official date, but the film is expected to release by December 2024.

Jolly LLB 3

Akshay Kumar and Arshad Warsi will be reprising their roles as Advocate Jagdishwar aka Jolly Mishra and Advocate Jagdish aka Jolly Tyagi from Jolly LLB 2 and Jolly LLB, respectively. Huma Qureshi and Amrita Rao will also be resuming their characters as Akshay and Arshad's on-screen partners respectively. Jolly LLB 3 is expected to release on April 10, 2025. The film is written and directed by Subhash Kapoor.

Welcome To The Jungle

Akshay Kumar is returning to the comedy genre with Welcome to the Jungle.

Akshay Kumar is returning to his favourite genre as he will be seen in a comic role in Ahmed Khan's Welcome To The Jungle. The movie also features Disha Patani, Jacqueline Fernandez, Sanjay Dutt, Raveena Tandon, Lara Dutta, Suniel Shetty, Arshad Warsi, Paresh Rawal, Johny Lever, Rajpal Yadav and others in crucial roles. The comedy-drama is currently under-production.

Shankara

Akshay Kumar will also be seen in the biopic of C. Sankaran Nair titled Shankara. The epic-drama will be directed by Karan Singh Tyagi. The movie is based on the life of Sir Chettur Sankaran Nair, an Indian lawyer and statesman who served as the Advocate-General of Madras from 1906 to 1908. The movie focuses on his relentless fight against the British Raj to expose Punjab Lieutenant Governor Michael O’Dwyer’s involvement in the tragic 1919 Jallianwala Bagh massacre. Shankara also features R Madhavan and Ananya Panday in pivotal roles.

Hera Pheri 3

Akshay Kumar will be reprising the character of Raju in Priyadarshan's Hera Pheri 3.

Akshay Kumar will be portraying the character of Raju in the third installment of Hera Pheri. He will be joined by his on-screen friends, Suniel Shetty as Shyam and Paresh Rawal as Baburao, in Farhad Samji's comedy-drama. The shooting schedule of the film is yet to be announced by the producer, Firoz Nadiadwala.

Vedat Marathe Veer Daudle Saat

Akshay Kumar will play Chhatrapati Shivaji in Mahesh Manjrekar's Vadat Marathe Veer Daudale Saat.

Akshay Kumar will be playing Maratha warrior king Chhatrapati Shivaji in Mahesh Manjrekar's Marathi film Vedat Marathe Veer Daudle Saat. The epic-drama is about seven legendary warriors in the Maratha Empire who attempt to achieve independence (swaraj) in 1674.

Bhooth Bangla

Akshay Kumar will be teaming up with Priyadarshan once again in Bhooth Bangla.

Akshay Kumar announced his new film titled Bhooth Bangla on his 57th birthday. The actor will be teaming up with Priyadarshan post De Dana Dan. Akshay captioned his post as, “Thank you for your love on my birthday, year after year! Celebrating this year with the first look of ‘Bhooth Bangla’! I’m beyond excited to join forces with Priyadarshan again after 14 years. This dream collaboration has been a long time coming… can’t wait to share this incredible journey with you all. Stay tuned for the magic!”